Unemployment Meeting

President Moon Jae-in has convened a meeting with senior aides to discuss the issue of severe unemployment in the country. Moon stressed teamwork between the presidential office and the government and urged his senior aides to do their utmost to solve the problem.



President Moon Jae-in expressed frustration over the poor employment indices despite diverse government measures to curb unemployment. Moon ordered his administration to devise proactive measures to address unemployment in certain sectors and age groups where the numbers of jobless have been found to be particularly high. Above all, the president urged his aides to do their utmost to alleviate job market woes by earning public trust in the government's efforts. The president stressed impeccable teamwork between the economic officials of Cheong Wa Dae and the government. Observers say Moon's remarks apparently referred to the mismatch between the economic policies of Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon and presidential chief policy adviser Jang Ha-sung. That's because the government's policies may lose trust if someone in the government fails to cooperate. Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon and presidential chief policy adviser Jang Ha-sung have agreed to hold regular meetings on a biweekly basis. They are to meet again soon to discuss economic issues including the employment crisis.

