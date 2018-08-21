BMW Car Fires News Today 입력 2018.08.21 (15:02) 수정 2018.08.21 (15:13)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A recall of BMW vehicles related to dozens of spontaneous engine fires began this week. But another car model which had been deemed safe during inspections has caught on fire. A think tank operated by the Transport Ministry has requested the German carmaker to submit technical data related to the fire incidents. BMW appears to have reluctantly submitted the records after initially ignoring the Korean government's request.



[Pkg]



Another BMW vehicle is wrapped in flames on the roadside. The fire even spread to an adjacent mountain. This car was proven safe during an inspection carried out 2 weeks ago. This is already the third fire caught on a BMW that has been inspected and deemed safe. The German carmaker, which blames the defects in the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system for the fires has meanwhile begun conducting its recall on Monday.



[Soundbite] Mechanic (Voice Modified) : "After replacing the EGR, undergoing a test run and inspection, the car should be safe. The whole recall process takes about 3 hours."



The Korean government is circling back and investigating the cause of the fires from square one. It reached the conclusion that BMW's own internal probe can't be trusted. A Transport Ministry think tank on automotive safety had asked BMW to submit related technical data in June and July, which the carmaker ignored on both occasions. Urged by the ministry's order to look into manufacturing defects, BMW has only then turned in records which are known to be insufficient and lack concrete details regarding engine defects. Related fines imposed on these occasions are not very heavy. For instance, there is a one million won fine for late submissions past the deadline and a ten million won fine if found to have concealed major flaws. BMW is under fire for allegedly abusing lax domestic laws. The Transport Ministry is neither free of criticism as it's seen to have been bossed around by BMW. The government knew about BMW having set up a task force regarding the cause of the fires from two years ago, only after the carmaker's news conference. The ministry initially said it will take ten months to determine the cause of the fires but later said it will conclude its investigation by the year's end, causing public distrust.

BMW Car Fires

입력 2018.08.21 (15:02) 수정 2018.08.21 (15:13) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A recall of BMW vehicles related to dozens of spontaneous engine fires began this week. But another car model which had been deemed safe during inspections has caught on fire. A think tank operated by the Transport Ministry has requested the German carmaker to submit technical data related to the fire incidents. BMW appears to have reluctantly submitted the records after initially ignoring the Korean government's request.



[Pkg]



Another BMW vehicle is wrapped in flames on the roadside. The fire even spread to an adjacent mountain. This car was proven safe during an inspection carried out 2 weeks ago. This is already the third fire caught on a BMW that has been inspected and deemed safe. The German carmaker, which blames the defects in the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system for the fires has meanwhile begun conducting its recall on Monday.



[Soundbite] Mechanic (Voice Modified) : "After replacing the EGR, undergoing a test run and inspection, the car should be safe. The whole recall process takes about 3 hours."



The Korean government is circling back and investigating the cause of the fires from square one. It reached the conclusion that BMW's own internal probe can't be trusted. A Transport Ministry think tank on automotive safety had asked BMW to submit related technical data in June and July, which the carmaker ignored on both occasions. Urged by the ministry's order to look into manufacturing defects, BMW has only then turned in records which are known to be insufficient and lack concrete details regarding engine defects. Related fines imposed on these occasions are not very heavy. For instance, there is a one million won fine for late submissions past the deadline and a ten million won fine if found to have concealed major flaws. BMW is under fire for allegedly abusing lax domestic laws. The Transport Ministry is neither free of criticism as it's seen to have been bossed around by BMW. The government knew about BMW having set up a task force regarding the cause of the fires from two years ago, only after the carmaker's news conference. The ministry initially said it will take ten months to determine the cause of the fires but later said it will conclude its investigation by the year's end, causing public distrust.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보