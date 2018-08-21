Ancient Road Discovery News Today 입력 2018.08.21 (15:06) 수정 2018.08.21 (15:17)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An ancient road dating back to the Silla Kingdom period has been discovered in Okcheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. The road is believed to have been used for military purposes. It's the first discovery of a major Silla dynasty road in areas other than Gyeongju.



[Pkg]



A road stretches along a mountain peak 150 meters above sea level. It contains distinct traces of wheels on carts and animals that pulled the carts. The road was built 1300 years ago during the Silla period. Traces of repair patches on the road indicate that it was probably used until the modern period. In fact, this road can be found on topographic maps that the Japanese colonists made to invade Joseon. So far, ancient roads were discovered in the vicinity of the ancient Silla capital, Gyeongju. It's the first instance of an ancient road being found in a border area between the Silla and Baekje regions.



[Soundbite] Noh Byung-shik (Chungbuk Research Institute of Cultural Heritage) : "By occupying Gwansanseong Fortress in Okcheon, Silla secured a foothold to advance to the west, to Gongju and Buyeo. It was called "Ungjindo." This discovery is meaningful in that it serves as partial proof of that."



However, the road is unlikely to be preserved as a relic site, as it is located in a redevelopment area where construction is already underway.

Ancient Road Discovery

입력 2018.08.21 (15:06) 수정 2018.08.21 (15:17) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An ancient road dating back to the Silla Kingdom period has been discovered in Okcheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. The road is believed to have been used for military purposes. It's the first discovery of a major Silla dynasty road in areas other than Gyeongju.



[Pkg]



A road stretches along a mountain peak 150 meters above sea level. It contains distinct traces of wheels on carts and animals that pulled the carts. The road was built 1300 years ago during the Silla period. Traces of repair patches on the road indicate that it was probably used until the modern period. In fact, this road can be found on topographic maps that the Japanese colonists made to invade Joseon. So far, ancient roads were discovered in the vicinity of the ancient Silla capital, Gyeongju. It's the first instance of an ancient road being found in a border area between the Silla and Baekje regions.



[Soundbite] Noh Byung-shik (Chungbuk Research Institute of Cultural Heritage) : "By occupying Gwansanseong Fortress in Okcheon, Silla secured a foothold to advance to the west, to Gongju and Buyeo. It was called "Ungjindo." This discovery is meaningful in that it serves as partial proof of that."



However, the road is unlikely to be preserved as a relic site, as it is located in a redevelopment area where construction is already underway.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보