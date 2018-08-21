Spreading Korean Wave News Today 입력 2018.08.21 (15:08) 수정 2018.08.21 (15:17)

[Anchor Lead]



In Southeast Asia where the Korean Wave is immensely popular, the phenomenon is being localized. Local K-pop groups with Southeast Asian members are springing up while leading Korean cultural shows are also being performed by local actors.



[Pkg]



This is a K-pop group getting popular in Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand and Myanmar. They debuted in May but already boast a strong fan base. Their YouTube video has reached 8 million views. Of the five members, only one is Korean. Two are from Thailand and two from Myanmar. Their singing, dancing, producing and the way the group is fostered very much follow the Korean way. But the group makeup has been localized as Southeast Asia is its target market.



[Soundbite] Cindy (Rose Quartz Member (Myanmar)) : "I believe the beauty of K-pop is in the amazing singing and dance skills."



Nanta is Korea's well known non-verbal, cooking-themed performance comedy. It's been performed around the world but Bangkok is the only place where the show currently has a standing performance outside of Korea. About half the cast members are Thai locals. Thai trainees continue to join the troupe, testifying to a successful example of a Korean production localized abroad.



[Soundbite] Kim Byeong-ho (Producer, Nanta Show Bangkok) : "If Thai people are the cast, they can better entertain the audience with the Thai way of comedy."



The food that appears during the cooking-themed show has also been changed to Thai cuisine, as particular efforts go into incorporating the show with local culture.



[Soundbite] Thai Tourist : "Thai people are not familiar with Korean food so to see Thai food helps our understanding."



In recent days, tourists from China and Vietnam visiting Thailand have come to see Nanta. The original Korean production is emerging as a tourist product for Thailand.

