Culture Corner News Today 입력 2018.08.21 (15:10) 수정 2018.08.21 (15:18)

[Anchor Lead]



There’s long been speculation that K-pop and drama stars get special treatment in Korean society. Four members of the idol boy group "Highlight," which was formerly known as Beast, are facing allegations that they did not properly earn the degrees they received from a university in Korea. This and more coming up in today’s culture corner.



[Pkg]



Allegations have arisen that four members of the group "Beast" received unfair favors throughout their years in college from entrance to graduation. Yoon Doo-joon, Yong Joon-hyung, Lee Ki-kwang and Jang Hyun-seung together entered Dongshin University in Naju, Jeollanam-do Province in 2010. They all graduated from the college. A news outlet recently reported that the group members had received full scholarships for four years, although they failed to attend as many classes as required due to their showbiz activities. In response, their agency and the university flatly denied the allegations, saying that no undue favors had been given to the singers. While admitting that the members could not go to school as frequently as other students did, the agency said that the four tried their best to meet scholastic demands required upon them. The company also explained that the school had decided to give the scholarships after concluding that the singers would help publicize it. Many online commentators are voicing criticism, saying that stars might receive college degrees in return for promoting the school, while other students have to earn them with hard work. K-pop sensation BTS has won a prize at a U.S. awards ceremony, which honors the year's biggest achievements in music, film, sports, television, fashion, and more, with voting by viewers living in the US, aged 13 and over. BTS has achieved the feat for the second straight year. According to BTS' agency, the idol boy group bagged the Choice International Artist award at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, which was held in California this month. Launched in 1999, the Teen Choice Awards is an annual show hosted by the Fox television network. Award winners are selected with voting by American viewers aged between 13 and 19. BTS has been chosen as the most popular international artist among American teens for the second consecutive year, following last year. BTS' fan club Army picked up the 2018 Choice Fandom prize at the ceremony, proving the boy group's popularity and influence in the U.S.

Culture Corner

입력 2018.08.21 (15:10) 수정 2018.08.21 (15:18) News Today

