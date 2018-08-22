Approaching Typhoon News Today 입력 2018.08.22 (15:02) 수정 2018.08.22 (15:13)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The approaching typhoon Soulik is likely be the first typhoon to make landfall on the Korean Peninsula in six years. Soulik is expected to hit the southern coast of Korea in the early morning hours of Friday. Weather conditions across the peninsula will be under the typhoon's influence and serious damage is anticipated.



[Pkg]



Soulik, the 19th typhoon this year, has gained more strength in just one day. Its maximum wind speed now reaches 40 meters a second, while its eye has grown as well. Soulik is expected to turn its direction toward the Korean Peninsula on Thursday morning and make landfall on the south coast of Korea in the early hours of Friday before passing through the inland area. It will be the first typhoon in six years to make landfall in Korea and directly affect the entire country. On Friday, all regions of Korea will be under the direct influence of the typhoon with stormy weather expected across the nation. Wind speeds are expected to surpass 40 meters a second on the south coast and 30 meters a second on the west and east coasts. The typhoon is unlikely to subside when it makes landfall, as temperatures in waters off Korea have surged due to the prolonged hot weather. Damage is expected in coastal areas due to high sea waves. Residents and tourists in coastal areas are urged to exercise extra caution due to rising sea water levels during high tides.

Approaching Typhoon

입력 2018.08.22 (15:02) 수정 2018.08.22 (15:13) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The approaching typhoon Soulik is likely be the first typhoon to make landfall on the Korean Peninsula in six years. Soulik is expected to hit the southern coast of Korea in the early morning hours of Friday. Weather conditions across the peninsula will be under the typhoon's influence and serious damage is anticipated.



[Pkg]



Soulik, the 19th typhoon this year, has gained more strength in just one day. Its maximum wind speed now reaches 40 meters a second, while its eye has grown as well. Soulik is expected to turn its direction toward the Korean Peninsula on Thursday morning and make landfall on the south coast of Korea in the early hours of Friday before passing through the inland area. It will be the first typhoon in six years to make landfall in Korea and directly affect the entire country. On Friday, all regions of Korea will be under the direct influence of the typhoon with stormy weather expected across the nation. Wind speeds are expected to surpass 40 meters a second on the south coast and 30 meters a second on the west and east coasts. The typhoon is unlikely to subside when it makes landfall, as temperatures in waters off Korea have surged due to the prolonged hot weather. Damage is expected in coastal areas due to high sea waves. Residents and tourists in coastal areas are urged to exercise extra caution due to rising sea water levels during high tides.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보