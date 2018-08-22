Electronics Plant Fire News Today 입력 2018.08.22 (15:04) 수정 2018.08.22 (15:13)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A fire at an electronics plant in Incheon has left nine people dead and four injured. The fire erupted in broad daylight on just one floor, but a construction method known as sandwich panels and toxic gas caused many casualties. Firefighters also question whether the sprinklers were activated properly.



[Pkg]



The employees who ran out of the building after the fire all agree that the flames spread too quickly.



[Soundbite] Factory Worker (Voice Modified) : "I think they were too confused to find their way out."



Firefighters arrived at the scene in just four minutes after the fire was reported, but it was too late. The reason the flames spread so fast was because the factory, built 30 years ago, was constructed with flammable sandwich panels. The three-layer materials were also used in the lab on the fourth floor, where the fire first started. Also, toxic gas spread rapidly as the fire burned electronic circuit boards produced at this plant. Out of the seven people killed by the toxic gas, five were found in the computer room and two in the cafeteria. Two people, who died after jumping out of the building, were also from the fourth floor. Factory supervisors say that sprinklers were installed inside the plant, but whether they actually worked remains questionable. Risk of deadly fire continues as most of the factories in Korea's largest industrial complex for small and medium businesses are built with sandwich panels. In a separate incident, a fire erupted at a nearby factory on July 30, injuring three people.

Electronics Plant Fire

입력 2018.08.22 (15:04) 수정 2018.08.22 (15:13) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A fire at an electronics plant in Incheon has left nine people dead and four injured. The fire erupted in broad daylight on just one floor, but a construction method known as sandwich panels and toxic gas caused many casualties. Firefighters also question whether the sprinklers were activated properly.



[Pkg]



The employees who ran out of the building after the fire all agree that the flames spread too quickly.



[Soundbite] Factory Worker (Voice Modified) : "I think they were too confused to find their way out."



Firefighters arrived at the scene in just four minutes after the fire was reported, but it was too late. The reason the flames spread so fast was because the factory, built 30 years ago, was constructed with flammable sandwich panels. The three-layer materials were also used in the lab on the fourth floor, where the fire first started. Also, toxic gas spread rapidly as the fire burned electronic circuit boards produced at this plant. Out of the seven people killed by the toxic gas, five were found in the computer room and two in the cafeteria. Two people, who died after jumping out of the building, were also from the fourth floor. Factory supervisors say that sprinklers were installed inside the plant, but whether they actually worked remains questionable. Risk of deadly fire continues as most of the factories in Korea's largest industrial complex for small and medium businesses are built with sandwich panels. In a separate incident, a fire erupted at a nearby factory on July 30, injuring three people.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보