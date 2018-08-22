Victims’ Stories News Today 입력 2018.08.22 (15:06) 수정 2018.08.22 (15:13)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Each of the victims of the Namdong Industrial Complex fire has a story. Among the dead was a new employee in her 20s who started working just four months ago and a daughter who called her mother as she faced death.



[Pkg]



A 25-year-old employee surnamed Shin died in the fire just four months after she started working for this company. She was the pride and joy of her parents, as she often looked after them despite her exhausting 12-hour shifts. She had promised her parents that she would bring her boyfriend to her father's birthday party this weekend. Now, that promise will never be kept. Her mother is despondent at the devastating news.



[Soundbite] Shin's Mother : "She was going to introduce her boyfriend at her father's birthday party. She asked me to give them our blessing for marriage if I found him nice enough."



A 32-year-old woman surnamed Lee called her mother to say that she was trapped in a fire. She didn't make it out. Six out of the nine victims were women, who were mostly from a contractor company. The grieving families were furious that the employer didn't properly inform them of the accident nor about their loved ones' deaths.



[Soundbite] Grieving Family Member : "The company didn't give us a single call. We came here because a roommate who had worked the night shifts called us."



The city of Incheon has formed a support team for the mourning family members and is looking into setting up a group memorial altar.

Victims’ Stories

입력 2018.08.22 (15:06) 수정 2018.08.22 (15:13) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Each of the victims of the Namdong Industrial Complex fire has a story. Among the dead was a new employee in her 20s who started working just four months ago and a daughter who called her mother as she faced death.



[Pkg]



A 25-year-old employee surnamed Shin died in the fire just four months after she started working for this company. She was the pride and joy of her parents, as she often looked after them despite her exhausting 12-hour shifts. She had promised her parents that she would bring her boyfriend to her father's birthday party this weekend. Now, that promise will never be kept. Her mother is despondent at the devastating news.



[Soundbite] Shin's Mother : "She was going to introduce her boyfriend at her father's birthday party. She asked me to give them our blessing for marriage if I found him nice enough."



A 32-year-old woman surnamed Lee called her mother to say that she was trapped in a fire. She didn't make it out. Six out of the nine victims were women, who were mostly from a contractor company. The grieving families were furious that the employer didn't properly inform them of the accident nor about their loved ones' deaths.



[Soundbite] Grieving Family Member : "The company didn't give us a single call. We came here because a roommate who had worked the night shifts called us."



The city of Incheon has formed a support team for the mourning family members and is looking into setting up a group memorial altar.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보