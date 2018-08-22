Family Reunions News Today 입력 2018.08.22 (15:07) 수정 2018.08.22 (15:14)

[Anchor Lead]



A group of 89 elderly South Koreans has returned home after three days of tearful family reunions with long-separated relatives from North Korea.

Reunited with their loved ones for the first time in decades on Monday at the scenic Mount Geumgang Resort, the participants held a final group meeting for about two hours from 10 o’clock this morning. Then they had lunch together for an hour.

The two Koreas originally allocated two hours for this last meeting and lunch, but South Korea proposed extending the session to three hours, to which the North agreed.



The South Koreans departed from Geumgang at 1:45 p.m. on buses. They are scheduled to arrive in South Korea's Sokcho at around 5:20 p.m.



Meanwhile, the head of South Korea's Red Cross said Tuesday that he seeks to visit Pyongyang next month and is coordinating the plan with North Korea.



Park Kyung-seo was at North Korea's Mount Geumgang resort for the inter-Korean family reunions. Speaking to reporters in the North on Tuesday, he said he seeks to visit Pyongyang in September to discuss cross-border cooperation based on the humanitarian spirit of the Red Cross.



He said if decisions are made on what North Korea calls mutually beneficial cooperation projects during his visit, he will meet reporters again in a formal setting to share the outcome.



The Red Cross chief said he was hopeful when asked if family reunions could also be held in South Korea as inter-Korean relations improve.

