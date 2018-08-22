Pollution Crackdown News Today 입력 2018.08.22 (15:11) 수정 2018.08.22 (15:18)

[Anchor Lead]



Authorities have uncovered multiple industrial sites in Gyeonggi-do province that illegally emit pollutants that can create ultra-fine dust when reacting to sunlight. Authorities have launched a special crackdown to curb pollution.



[Pkg]



This company based in Pocheon, Gyeonggi-do Province, manufactures alloy. Smoke endlessly rises from furnaces where aluminum waste is melted to produce alloy. Environmental authorities have found that various pollutants such as nitrogen oxides are emitted by the factory without being filtered in pollution prevention devices.



[Soundbite] Gyeonggi-do Prov. Special Judicial Police Official : "This is how much smoke is not absorbed. Look at the smoke."



This chemical factory in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do Province, also emits hazardous substances into the air without filtering them. The company either turned off its pollution prevention devices or diluted nitrogen oxides with the air before emission. Nitrogen oxides produce ultra fine dust and easily absorb toxins. Once the toxic fine dust permeates human respiratory organs, it is difficult to remove. The special judicial police squad of Gyeonggi-do Province has indicted 50 companies and requested local governments to impose fines on two other firms.

