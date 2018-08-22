DMZ Cultural Center News Today 입력 2018.08.22 (15:13) 수정 2018.08.22 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



Camp Greaves, a former U.S. Army base near the DMZ, has been renovated into a cultural center after its ownership was transferred back to Korea in 2007. Now artworks on the meaning of division and peace stand all over the base grounds.



[Pkg]



The door to the armory opens... to a slide set and a swing. The armory, which symbolizes war, is transformed into a space for peace and play. An uprooted tree is lifted up by dozens of red balloons, representing the birth of a new life. Artworks that give new twists to the demilitarized zone's historical and spatial characteristics are installed all over Camp Greaves, which was returned to Korea by the U.S. Army in 2007. Ten artists describe the reality of division and ask the meaning of peace through their distinctive works. Camp Greaves, located two kilometers from the DMZ's southern limit line, is where American forces stayed for more than 50 years since 1953. Various military facilities still remain on the grounds. Since the army base was returned to Korea in 2007, Camp Greaves has emerged as a popular security tourism destination. Now it is attempting to transform into a space for art and culture.

