Nuclear Negotiations News Today 입력 2018.08.23 (15:08) 수정 2018.08.23 (15:41)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to visit Pyongyang for a fourth time in a matter of weeks. Cheong Wa Dae says it’s watching for whether North Korea and the U.S. plan to strike what it’s called a “big deal," proposing a timeline for denuclearization and declaring the end of the Korean War.



[Pkg]



Cheong Wa Dae believes that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is likely to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his upcoming fourth visit to Pyongyang. Cheong Wa Dae said that both sides have made significant progress behind closed doors over denuclearization and a security guarantee for the North Korean regime. Observers say that Pyongyang will likely present a time frame for denuclearization, while Washington will respond by agreeing to formally declare the end of the Korean War. South Korean diplomats believe that Pyongyang and Washington have reached a critical point in narrowing their differences.



[Soundbite] Kang Kyung-hwa(Minister of Foreign Affairs (Aug. 21)) : "The agenda of the upcoming talks between the United States and North Korea will likely focus on the details of the denuclearization process, security guarantee for the North Korean regime and the relationship between the normalization of U.S.-North Korea relations and denuclearization."



This means that the earnest discussions of a denuclearization time frame and the declaration of the end of the Korean War will begin when Pompeo arrives in the North. In fact, many tasks must be resolved in order to draft a denuclearization time frame, such as the disclosure of nuclear development sites, determining the scope of nuclear inspections, and whether to include the scrapping of missile and nuclear warheads. Cheong Wa Dae plans to continue preparations for the next inter-Korean summit while leaving the door open for any possibility, as Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang may become a turning point in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

입력 2018.08.23 (15:08) 수정 2018.08.23 (15:41) News Today

