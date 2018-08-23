Emotional Farewells News Today 입력 2018.08.23 (15:10) 수정 2018.08.23 (15:41)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



After a short three-day reunion, families from South and North Korea who were separated by the Korean War have parted ways and returned home Wednesday. Take a look at some of the emotional moments as families bid their tearful farewells.



[Pkg]



It is 9 a.m. Wednesday, the third day of inter-Korean family reunions here at a hotel in North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort. A brother finally breaks the silence and asks, "Did you sleep well last night?" The seemingly composed sister then breaks down in tears being asked the most ordinary question from her brother. On the last day of reunions, families at each table are busy getting the names of their relatives across the border. "What is your wife's name?" "My dear sister-in-law, you should say something too." "When will we ever meet again?" There was no delay when the time came for the long lost families to part ways after a brief reunion. 'On which bus did my family get on?' "Go home safe, safe..." "Let's meet when the Koreas are united." "Grandma, just be healthy until the day of reunification..." For now, all they can do is hope for each other's health and well being. The endearing word "unification..." 'Let's surely meet again by all means...'

Emotional Farewells

입력 2018.08.23 (15:10) 수정 2018.08.23 (15:41) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



After a short three-day reunion, families from South and North Korea who were separated by the Korean War have parted ways and returned home Wednesday. Take a look at some of the emotional moments as families bid their tearful farewells.



[Pkg]



It is 9 a.m. Wednesday, the third day of inter-Korean family reunions here at a hotel in North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort. A brother finally breaks the silence and asks, "Did you sleep well last night?" The seemingly composed sister then breaks down in tears being asked the most ordinary question from her brother. On the last day of reunions, families at each table are busy getting the names of their relatives across the border. "What is your wife's name?" "My dear sister-in-law, you should say something too." "When will we ever meet again?" There was no delay when the time came for the long lost families to part ways after a brief reunion. 'On which bus did my family get on?' "Go home safe, safe..." "Let's meet when the Koreas are united." "Grandma, just be healthy until the day of reunification..." For now, all they can do is hope for each other's health and well being. The endearing word "unification..." 'Let's surely meet again by all means...'

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보