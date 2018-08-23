More Separated Families News Today 입력 2018.08.23 (15:12) 수정 2018.08.23 (15:41)

[Anchor Lead]



Many overseas Koreans also have separated family members in North Korea. Most of them are over 80 years old now. They hope that one day they too will be able to reunite with their long-lost kin in the North.



[Pkg]



Eighty-two-year-old Lee Jung-hoon, who now lives in Brazil, sought refuge in Seoul in December 1950, shortly after the Korean War broke out. He was 14 at the time. He came to Seoul along with his elder brother, while his parents and nephews stayed in Pyongyang. Lee has lived outside of Korea for nearly 42 years now. He still vividly remembers the last time he saw his parents and recalls how he promised to return home four days later.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-hoon, 82(Displaced North Korean) : "The four days turned into 70 years."



Eighty-year-old Song Chi-ho fled to the south along with his mother and four younger siblings after the North Korean and Chinese armies occupied Seoul. He believes that one of his younger sisters, who is three years his junior, is still alive in his hometown in Hwanghae-do Province, North Korea.



[Soundbite] Song Chi-ho, 80(Korean-Brazilian (Displaced North Korean)) : "I cried a lot every time I watched family reunions on TV. People these days including my children are less emotional about that, but I still cry every time I watch reunions."



Some 300 Koreans whose hometowns are in North Korea were estimated to reside in Brazil when an association of overseas North Koreans was founded. However, the actual number is believed to be larger. So far, they were not eligible to apply for separated family reunions through the government.



[Soundbite] Chung Tae-seop(Overseas Korean) : "All we can do is just watch reunions on TV and think about our lost relatives."



Overseas Koreans who lost their homes in North Korea during the war continue to hold onto the hope of reuniting with their loved ones in the North someday.

