Economic Support

입력 2018.08.23 (15:13) 수정 2018.08.23 (15:41)

[Anchor Lead]



The government and ruling party have agreed on support measures for the self-employed and small business owners struggling in the current economic conditions. Credit card commission fees will be lowered and employment subsidies expanded. Just next year alone, over 7 trillion won in state support will be provided. We have the details.



The government will initially increase direct support for the self-employed and small-scale business owners. Small firms hiring less then five workers that are particularly affected by the minimum wage hike will receive 20-thousand won more each month in job stabilization funds from the government. Employment subsidies will be provided to three times more people than now, by easing the terms on income and asset levels. Through the measures, the government seeks to offer much needed support to small business owners hit hard by the minimum wage hikes.



[Soundbite] Hong Jong-hak(Minister of SMEs & Startups) : "The Moon Jae-in government's basic principle is to provide additional support to address the burdens of a higher minimum wage."



Even if a business shuts down, the employer will receive a monthly maximum of 300-thousand won in support for three months to assist in reemployment. Small-sized businesses will also receive as much as 50% in discounts in social insurance payments such as pension and health insurance if they meet certain qualifications. Credit card commissions will also be reduced for small-scale online vendors and private taxi drivers by as much as 0.5 to 1.2 percentage points. The government will also introduce a new convenient payment system called "Zero Pay" which carries no credit card fees at all. Through these benefits, the government and the ruling party expect over seven trillion won annually in support measures, including nearly 6.5 million won on average to be provided to a single self-employed restaurant owner.

입력 2018.08.23 (15:13) 수정 2018.08.23 (15:41) News Today

