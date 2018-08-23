Heavy Metal Levels News Today 입력 2018.08.23 (15:18) 수정 2018.08.23 (15:41)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Despite annual inspections, one out of eight facilities intended for children has been found to have excessive levels of heavy metals. In some of them, heavy metals were found to exceed the permissible levels by a factor of 250.



[Pkg]



Painting is underway at this kindergarten. That's because the existing paint was found to contain 250 times more lead than permitted by law.



[Soundbite] (Kindergarten Staff (Voice Modified)) : "We did not know anything about what was done before."



Classrooms at this elementary school were found to contain 30 times more lead than permitted by law. Lead is a carcinogen that can cause ADHD in children. The Ministry of Environment has inspected some 12,000 children's facilities nationwide. More than 1,600 of them were found to contain excessive levels of heavy metals. That's one in every eight facilities. Most of them did not use eco-friendly paints.



[Soundbite] Lim Young-wook(Institute for Environmental Research, Yonsei Univ.) : "Such substances are still being used as colorants. They can pose health hazard for children."



Inspections of children's facilities have been conducted annually over the past four years. However, violations remain rampant. Only a few facilities intended for children ensure to report to the education authorities when they decide to repair their facilities, which is required by law.



[Soundbite] (Kindergarten Staff(Voice Modified)) : "If we had known that we were required to report this, we would have done it right away."



In many cases, children's facilities that violate environmental regulations cannot implement corrective measures early on, because the government subsidies are provided too late. Violators are subject to less than three years in jail or a fine of under 30 million won. However, not a single facility has been punished because of the lenient responses from the authorities. The Ministry of Environment will disclose on its Web site the names of some 180 children's facilities that have failed to take corrective measures for more than six months.

Heavy Metal Levels

입력 2018.08.23 (15:18) 수정 2018.08.23 (15:41) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Despite annual inspections, one out of eight facilities intended for children has been found to have excessive levels of heavy metals. In some of them, heavy metals were found to exceed the permissible levels by a factor of 250.



[Pkg]



Painting is underway at this kindergarten. That's because the existing paint was found to contain 250 times more lead than permitted by law.



[Soundbite] (Kindergarten Staff (Voice Modified)) : "We did not know anything about what was done before."



Classrooms at this elementary school were found to contain 30 times more lead than permitted by law. Lead is a carcinogen that can cause ADHD in children. The Ministry of Environment has inspected some 12,000 children's facilities nationwide. More than 1,600 of them were found to contain excessive levels of heavy metals. That's one in every eight facilities. Most of them did not use eco-friendly paints.



[Soundbite] Lim Young-wook(Institute for Environmental Research, Yonsei Univ.) : "Such substances are still being used as colorants. They can pose health hazard for children."



Inspections of children's facilities have been conducted annually over the past four years. However, violations remain rampant. Only a few facilities intended for children ensure to report to the education authorities when they decide to repair their facilities, which is required by law.



[Soundbite] (Kindergarten Staff(Voice Modified)) : "If we had known that we were required to report this, we would have done it right away."



In many cases, children's facilities that violate environmental regulations cannot implement corrective measures early on, because the government subsidies are provided too late. Violators are subject to less than three years in jail or a fine of under 30 million won. However, not a single facility has been punished because of the lenient responses from the authorities. The Ministry of Environment will disclose on its Web site the names of some 180 children's facilities that have failed to take corrective measures for more than six months.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보