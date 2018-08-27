Reunions End News Today 입력 2018.08.27 (15:04) 수정 2018.08.27 (15:24)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The first reunions of families separated by the Korean War in nearly three years have drawn to a close. The families made their tearful farewells to loved ones at North Korea’s Mount Kumgang Resort, knowing it’s likely they will never meet again.



[Pkg]



Three days and two nights passed in the nick of time. It's already time to say goodbye. It's a heart-wrenching moment for everyone. Poets from South and North Korea who participated in the reunions expressed their sadness through poems. A cousin whom this poet saw for the last time when he was four still remembers her face vividly. The blue sky in your eyes And the cute smile in your dimples Are as beautiful as ever Jong-joo, my dear sister Ryang Cha-ok from the North delivered a poem about her mother, whom she misses so much, to her sisters. A man from the North presents his watch to his younger cousin to express hope that they will meet again someday.



[Soundbite] Lee Young-ho(50, S. Korea) : "My brother gave me his watch to wish me well until our nation reunites."



It's time to board the buses.



[Soundbite] Shim In-ja(76, S. Korea) : "We had waited for 70 years to meet."



[Soundbite] Yoon Byung-seok(91, N. Korea) : "The unification is not far away."



The relatives are heart-broken to say goodbye. The family members from the South make deep bows to their long-lost kin from the North, who keep waving their hands through the windows of the bus, which soon departs.

Reunions End

입력 2018.08.27 (15:04) 수정 2018.08.27 (15:24) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The first reunions of families separated by the Korean War in nearly three years have drawn to a close. The families made their tearful farewells to loved ones at North Korea’s Mount Kumgang Resort, knowing it’s likely they will never meet again.



[Pkg]



Three days and two nights passed in the nick of time. It's already time to say goodbye. It's a heart-wrenching moment for everyone. Poets from South and North Korea who participated in the reunions expressed their sadness through poems. A cousin whom this poet saw for the last time when he was four still remembers her face vividly. The blue sky in your eyes And the cute smile in your dimples Are as beautiful as ever Jong-joo, my dear sister Ryang Cha-ok from the North delivered a poem about her mother, whom she misses so much, to her sisters. A man from the North presents his watch to his younger cousin to express hope that they will meet again someday.



[Soundbite] Lee Young-ho(50, S. Korea) : "My brother gave me his watch to wish me well until our nation reunites."



It's time to board the buses.



[Soundbite] Shim In-ja(76, S. Korea) : "We had waited for 70 years to meet."



[Soundbite] Yoon Byung-seok(91, N. Korea) : "The unification is not far away."



The relatives are heart-broken to say goodbye. The family members from the South make deep bows to their long-lost kin from the North, who keep waving their hands through the windows of the bus, which soon departs.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보