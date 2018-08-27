Apple Harvest News Today 입력 2018.08.27 (15:13) 수정 2018.08.27 (15:24)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Chuseok, one of the biggest national holidays in Korea, is just around the corner. However, fruit farmers in Korea are struggling this summer due to the unprecedented heat and typhoon rains. But there is some good news -- apples grown in Gangwon-do Province have turned out well this summer despite the changing climate.



[Pkg]



Apple trees stand in long rows between napa cabbage fields at the foot of a mountain in Gangwon-do Province. Each tree is laden with ripping apples. In about two weeks, they will be ready for harvesting. Unlike apples in other regions, which have sustained serious damage due to the scorching heat, apples grown in high altitudes have remained intact. This year's harvest is expected to be as good as last year, because only a few of the apples here have been affected by the recent typhoon. They also have a firm texture and a sweet taste thanks to the wide gap between morning and daytime temperatures. Up until a few years ago, apples in Korea were mostly cultivated in the Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do regions, but nowadays apple orchards can be found in northern regions. What's more is that the apple cultivation area in Gangwon-do Province has grown by eightfold over the past decade, while its production has surged more than four times. Retail companies are struggling to secure enough apples ahead of the Chuseok holiday due to the scorching heat, the prolonged drought and typhoons. That's the reason apples grown in northern regions have particularly drawn more attention. Because of the warmer climate on the Korean Peninsula, Gangwon-do Province is expected to become the main producer of apples, a staple fruit of the Chuseok holiday, by the year 2030.

Apple Harvest

입력 2018.08.27 (15:13) 수정 2018.08.27 (15:24) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Chuseok, one of the biggest national holidays in Korea, is just around the corner. However, fruit farmers in Korea are struggling this summer due to the unprecedented heat and typhoon rains. But there is some good news -- apples grown in Gangwon-do Province have turned out well this summer despite the changing climate.



[Pkg]



Apple trees stand in long rows between napa cabbage fields at the foot of a mountain in Gangwon-do Province. Each tree is laden with ripping apples. In about two weeks, they will be ready for harvesting. Unlike apples in other regions, which have sustained serious damage due to the scorching heat, apples grown in high altitudes have remained intact. This year's harvest is expected to be as good as last year, because only a few of the apples here have been affected by the recent typhoon. They also have a firm texture and a sweet taste thanks to the wide gap between morning and daytime temperatures. Up until a few years ago, apples in Korea were mostly cultivated in the Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do regions, but nowadays apple orchards can be found in northern regions. What's more is that the apple cultivation area in Gangwon-do Province has grown by eightfold over the past decade, while its production has surged more than four times. Retail companies are struggling to secure enough apples ahead of the Chuseok holiday due to the scorching heat, the prolonged drought and typhoons. That's the reason apples grown in northern regions have particularly drawn more attention. Because of the warmer climate on the Korean Peninsula, Gangwon-do Province is expected to become the main producer of apples, a staple fruit of the Chuseok holiday, by the year 2030.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보