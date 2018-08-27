Culture Corner News Today 입력 2018.08.27 (15:15) 수정 2018.08.27 (15:24)

[Anchor Lead]



These days, when a new TV series or film is launched, producers and cast members often state their goal for audience viewership and if the production does prove to be successful, they carry out pledges in various entertaining events. The distribution agency of the box office hit "Along with the Gods" has donated 100 million won to scholarships funds in an effort to repay some of the film's success. This story and more in today’s culture corner.



[Pkg]



What actor Ha Jung-woo said during the media preview of "Along with the Gods" has become a reality. The film's distribution agency said it donated a 100 million won scholarship to a social welfare corporation on Thursday in celebration of ten million ticket sales the film has garnered so far. This is not the first time for a pledge made by the screen star to make headlines. In 2011, Ha Jung-woo said that if he wins a prize at the Baeksang Arts Awards, he will embark on a cross country journey. And indeed that year, he was awarded for best acting and delivered on his promise by walking from Seoul all the way to the southern county of Haenam. With regards to the newly released "Along with the Gods", Ha passed the decision to be made by the production agency which willingly fulfilled the promise following the film's record performance. Online commentators have praised the actor for his witty remarks, which eventually led to a wonderful cause of scholarship donation. A commemorative medal has been released in honor of Korean independence activist Ahn Chang-ho. The Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation says it made the medal to mark the 140th birthday of the freedom fighter who also led Korea's modernization efforts. Ahn's face, his pseudonym and the Korean 'taegeuk" design are inscribed on the front of the medal. The back shows his full length figure against a backdrop of the building of Heung Sa Dahn or the Young Korean Academy which is a national campaign organization founded by the man himself. 300 gold medals and 1,000 silver medals have been minted, and sales begin from Monday August 20th. Ahn Chang-ho laid the groundwork for the establishment of the Korean provisional government. His contributions are under a renewed spotlight as next year marks the centennial of the provisional government's foundation. Recently, the Assembly of the California State Legislature adopted a resolution to designate Ahn's birthday as Ahn Chang Ho Day to commemorate the Korean independence activist.

