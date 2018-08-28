Special Counsel Probe News Today 입력 2018.08.28 (14:59) 수정 2018.08.28 (15:06)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The special counsel investigation into Gyeongsangnam-do Province Governor Kim Kyung-soo has announced its findings that the governor did manipulate online opinion alongside the liberal power-blogger known as Druking. The investigation into the governor and his involvement in the online opinion rigging scandal during last year’s presidential election enters a new stage.



[Pkg]



After a 60-day probe, a special counsel's team has announced that Gyeongsangnam-do Province Governor Kim Kyung-soo conspired with Druking to manipulate the public opinion in order to endorse a certain presidential candidate.



[Soundbite] Heo Ik-beom (Special Counsel) : "Kim attempted to contact politicians and began to manipulate online comments in time for the election."



The special counsel's team said that Kim and Druking used an online comment manipulation program King Crab for the election campaign. The program was apparently developed in time for the presidential election. The two manipulated more than one million online comments 88 million times starting six months before the presidential election until February this year. The special prosecutors have reached a conclusion that after the Democratic Party's candidate won the presidential election, Kim Kyung-soo offered Druking a position of consul general in Sendai in order to use the manipulation program in the local elections. Meanwhile, the investigators said the allegation that First Lady Kim Jung-sook knew about Druking's illegal activities was groundless. The special counsel team expressed regret over criticism targeting the team. The governor of Gyeongsangnam-do Province denied that he had seen the demonstration of the manipulation program and that he conspired with Druking. He vowed to prove his innocence in court.

Special Counsel Probe

입력 2018.08.28 (14:59) 수정 2018.08.28 (15:06) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The special counsel investigation into Gyeongsangnam-do Province Governor Kim Kyung-soo has announced its findings that the governor did manipulate online opinion alongside the liberal power-blogger known as Druking. The investigation into the governor and his involvement in the online opinion rigging scandal during last year’s presidential election enters a new stage.



[Pkg]



After a 60-day probe, a special counsel's team has announced that Gyeongsangnam-do Province Governor Kim Kyung-soo conspired with Druking to manipulate the public opinion in order to endorse a certain presidential candidate.



[Soundbite] Heo Ik-beom (Special Counsel) : "Kim attempted to contact politicians and began to manipulate online comments in time for the election."



The special counsel's team said that Kim and Druking used an online comment manipulation program King Crab for the election campaign. The program was apparently developed in time for the presidential election. The two manipulated more than one million online comments 88 million times starting six months before the presidential election until February this year. The special prosecutors have reached a conclusion that after the Democratic Party's candidate won the presidential election, Kim Kyung-soo offered Druking a position of consul general in Sendai in order to use the manipulation program in the local elections. Meanwhile, the investigators said the allegation that First Lady Kim Jung-sook knew about Druking's illegal activities was groundless. The special counsel team expressed regret over criticism targeting the team. The governor of Gyeongsangnam-do Province denied that he had seen the demonstration of the manipulation program and that he conspired with Druking. He vowed to prove his innocence in court.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보