Aging Society Concerns News Today 입력 2018.08.28 (15:01) 수정 2018.08.28 (15:07)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korean society is growing greyer, due in large part to the country’s alarmingly low birthrate. For a lot of reasons, young people just aren’t having as many children, creating a serious population imbalance and projections that South Korea will soon be categorized as a super aged society.



[Pkg]



The total fertility rate recorded 0.97 infants in the second quarter. South Korea is the only country in the world where this figure has dipped below one. Women are unwilling to give birth due to childcare burdens, expensive private educational expenses, high housing costs and the employment crisis. A super low birthrate is expected to lead to a super aged society. Four out of ten Koreans are forecast to be seniors by the year 2060. It will be the highest proportion of elderly in the world. Medical costs related to elderly diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and dementia are expected to reach some 390 trillion won by this time. This would amount to health care costs accounting for 6.5% of gross domestic product (GDP). The burden of medical costs sharply rises from the 50s age group and further increases with older age. This financial burden is passed on to the younger generations which in turn weakens economic growth. At this pace, according to some projections, Korea's growth rate will drop below one percent past the year 2026. The low birthrate and aged society are likely to drag down the country's economic growth.

