Guaranteeing Pensions News Today 입력 2018.08.28 (15:02) 수정 2018.08.28 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



The growing elderly population is fanning concerns that the National Pension Fund could dry up earlier than expected and fail to provide the earned benefits of the pension subscribers. As a way to help ease this public anxiety, the government said state guarantees will likely be provided for pension payments.​



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in called for measures to provide state guarantees on the National Pension Fund's benefit payments to ease public concerns about the possibility of the pension fund drying up.



[Soundbite] President Moon Jae-in : "As the national pension system is managed by the state, there can never be a situation where those who paid their premiums cannot collect their checks later, as long as the country exists."



The welfare minister and prime minister have stressed the need to legalize state guarantees on pension payments. However, financial authorities are against it out of concern for a jump in government debts. However, the president's remarks will likely give a boost to the introduction of state pension guarantees.



In order to bring the change, related laws and systems must be revised to clarify state responsibility for guaranteeing pension payments, which are vaguely defined in the current national pension fund act. The president said that another purpose of the national pension reform is to ensure greater income to those in their later years, since household income disparity is widening due to a growth in elderly populations who cannot earn an income.



[Soundbite] President Moon Jae-in : "I am asking the government to discuss pension reform with the goal to increase income that people can receive in their later years, if benefits from the national pension, basic pension and retirement pension are added up."



The president stressed what's most important in pension reform is public consent and social consensus, as the people are the owner of the national pension fund. Attention is being drawn to whether or not the government's upcoming pension reform proposal could ease continued public concerns about the pension fund possibly drying up.

