Contaminated Shellfish News Today 입력 2018.08.28 (15:05) 수정 2018.08.28 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



Record-setting heat this summer has resulted in a spike in cases of vibrio vulificus infection among people who consumed contaminated shellfish. On person was killed in Busan from the disease.



[Pkg]



A 78-year-old man sought medical help on August 10 due to a sudden drop in blood pressure and leg swelling. The next day he died from septic shock. The man had heart and liver conditions, which apparently made him especially susceptible to vibrio vulnificus sepsis, which he contracted by eating raw shellfish. Three people in Busan alone fell victim to the virus this month. The overall number of patients nationwide has already reached 26 this year. That's 1.7 times higher than in previous years. Vibrio vulnificus thrives in warm seawater, which explains why so many people contracted the virus this year due to the unusually hot weather. Vibrio vulnificus sepsis occurs when people consume raw or undercooked fish or clams. People who are older than 40 and have weak immune systems are particularly vulnerable. To keep the virus at bay, it is important to cook shellfish at 85 degrees or higher. People who have open scars on their bodies must avoid entering the seawater. When cooking shellfish, make sure to wear gloves, and thoroughly sterilize chopping boards and knives after using them.

