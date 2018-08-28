BMW Lawsuit News Today 입력 2018.08.28 (15:18) 수정 2018.08.28 (15:31)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A group of BMW owners will file a complaint against government officials seeking compensation over a recent series of vehicle fires. They say the scale of damage has increased due to the lack of government oversight, both before and after the automaker announced a recall.



[Pkg]



A group of BMW owners whose cars experienced engine fires is now targeting the Korean government after filing charges with the police against the management of BMW and BMW Korea. The plaintiffs say the damages have escalated because the environment and transport ministries missed the opportunity to investigate defects of BMW vehicles.



[Soundbite] Ha Jong-seon (Lawyer Representing the Plaintiffs) : "It doesn't make sense the government conducted not one internal test on the cause of the fires over the past 2.5 years."



In fact, the Transport Ministry obtained some auto components through 17 field inspections only after the carmaker announced the recall. The ministry belatedly notified that it would launch a probe. The victims also point out that the government has yet to acquire one key document from BMW, indicating changes to the design of BMW cars, which can shed light on whether the carmaker may have tried to cover up any defects in auto parts. The plaintiffs also warned to press ahead with criminal and civil lawsuits, saying the government refuses their proposal to hold driving tests on BMW cars to the point they catch on fire. They have also decided to ask the US and German governments to open an investigation into the cause of the fires. The car owners first visited the German embassy in Seoul to deliver their letter for this request. 41 BMWs caught on flames in Korea this year alone. The victims say it's only natural for the German government and prosecutors to look into whether or not there was a cover-up of defects. They will also send some affected cars where the cause of the fires has yet to be determined, to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for an investigation.

BMW Lawsuit

입력 2018.08.28 (15:18) 수정 2018.08.28 (15:31) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A group of BMW owners will file a complaint against government officials seeking compensation over a recent series of vehicle fires. They say the scale of damage has increased due to the lack of government oversight, both before and after the automaker announced a recall.



[Pkg]



A group of BMW owners whose cars experienced engine fires is now targeting the Korean government after filing charges with the police against the management of BMW and BMW Korea. The plaintiffs say the damages have escalated because the environment and transport ministries missed the opportunity to investigate defects of BMW vehicles.



[Soundbite] Ha Jong-seon (Lawyer Representing the Plaintiffs) : "It doesn't make sense the government conducted not one internal test on the cause of the fires over the past 2.5 years."



In fact, the Transport Ministry obtained some auto components through 17 field inspections only after the carmaker announced the recall. The ministry belatedly notified that it would launch a probe. The victims also point out that the government has yet to acquire one key document from BMW, indicating changes to the design of BMW cars, which can shed light on whether the carmaker may have tried to cover up any defects in auto parts. The plaintiffs also warned to press ahead with criminal and civil lawsuits, saying the government refuses their proposal to hold driving tests on BMW cars to the point they catch on fire. They have also decided to ask the US and German governments to open an investigation into the cause of the fires. The car owners first visited the German embassy in Seoul to deliver their letter for this request. 41 BMWs caught on flames in Korea this year alone. The victims say it's only natural for the German government and prosecutors to look into whether or not there was a cover-up of defects. They will also send some affected cars where the cause of the fires has yet to be determined, to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for an investigation.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보