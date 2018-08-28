Surveilling Firefighters News Today 입력 2018.08.28 (15:20) 수정 2018.08.28 (15:31)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Busan police have broken up a ring of private transport operators who tapped into emergency services’ communications in order to be the first to arrive at the scene of an accident or death. They bugged the local fire station for three years and dominated funeral procedures and the transport of bodies from various accident sites.​



[Pkg]



This is a residential area in the southern port city Busan. In this house, a room is filled with radio transceivers and mobile phones. A group of eight people used the equipment to wiretap around the clock communications held between firefighters and the fire station.



[Soundbite] "Testing from Busan 119 operational situation room. One two three four five..."



They listened into some one thousand conversations over the past 3 years.



[Soundbite] Kim Hoi-seong (Nambu Police Station, Busan) : "The suspects wiretapped conversations heard through transmission-purpose mobile phones by calling in remotely from a different location."



The wiretappers used the information to be the first to arrive at accident sites, and charged 100-thousand won in transport fees of bodies per case. If the funeral was held at the funeral home they had recommended, the team profited even more. The Busan Metropolitan City Fire & Safety Headquarters has recently replaced 280 emergency radio transceivers with digital equipment. Digital devices, even if they are bugged, will only produce noise. The police have arrested four individuals on charges of violating the Communications Privacy Protection Act, and booked without detention the four others in the team.

Surveilling Firefighters

입력 2018.08.28 (15:20) 수정 2018.08.28 (15:31) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Busan police have broken up a ring of private transport operators who tapped into emergency services’ communications in order to be the first to arrive at the scene of an accident or death. They bugged the local fire station for three years and dominated funeral procedures and the transport of bodies from various accident sites.​



[Pkg]



This is a residential area in the southern port city Busan. In this house, a room is filled with radio transceivers and mobile phones. A group of eight people used the equipment to wiretap around the clock communications held between firefighters and the fire station.



[Soundbite] "Testing from Busan 119 operational situation room. One two three four five..."



They listened into some one thousand conversations over the past 3 years.



[Soundbite] Kim Hoi-seong (Nambu Police Station, Busan) : "The suspects wiretapped conversations heard through transmission-purpose mobile phones by calling in remotely from a different location."



The wiretappers used the information to be the first to arrive at accident sites, and charged 100-thousand won in transport fees of bodies per case. If the funeral was held at the funeral home they had recommended, the team profited even more. The Busan Metropolitan City Fire & Safety Headquarters has recently replaced 280 emergency radio transceivers with digital equipment. Digital devices, even if they are bugged, will only produce noise. The police have arrested four individuals on charges of violating the Communications Privacy Protection Act, and booked without detention the four others in the team.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보