Culture Corner News Today 입력 2018.08.28 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's Son Heung-min helped the national team reach the Asian Games semi-finals in a gripping win 4-3 win over Uzbekistan Monday. But the team’s return this year as defending champions hasn’t been a smooth one as fans clashed on social media over Son’s performance against Malaysia earlier this month, devolving into some ugly comments online. This and more in today’s culture corner.



[Pkg]



The social media site for the captain of South Korea's national soccer team, Son Heung-min, has become an online battleground for South Korean and Malaysian Internet users. The two sides have posted malicious messages criticizing players and even the national traits of each other. It all began last Friday when South Korea was defeated by Malaysia 1-2 in a group match for the 2018 Asian Games. Enjoying their victory, Malaysian soccer fans left messages on Son's social media to insult and taunt South Korean players. Those messages have provoked angry responses from some South Korean fans in exasperation. Over 6,000 messages were posted over two days. However, the conflict is showing no signs of letting up. Many South Korean fans worry that the excessive malicious messages may have negative effects on Team Korea's performance in remaining matches. South and North Korean artists held performances in Sakhalin, Russia, on Saturday, local time. Hosted by the Korean Association of Sakhalin, the event commemorated the forced relocation of Korean people to the far-eastern region by Japan 80 years ago. South Korea's National Gukak Center performed in the event while North Korea sent an art troupe named "Tongil Band." South and North Korean artists were brought together in Sakhalin for the first time in 26 years. The last time they gathered here was in 1992. Expectations were running high among ethnic Koreans living on the Russian island, as the two Koreas planned to stage a joint performance in the event. However, the inter-Korean joint performance was realized after all. Organizers explained that the South and North Korean art troupes were to sing the common Korean folk song "Arirang" in unison on the stage. However, the plan changed, as the North Korean band unexpectedly sang propaganda songs to promote the North Korean regime. Organizers said that the North Korean troupe's performance was not appropriate and they will send a letter of complaint to Pyongyang.

