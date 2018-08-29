BMW Car Fires News Today 입력 2018.08.29 (15:04) 수정 2018.08.29 (15:46)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The vice minister of land, infrastructure and transport on Tuesday attended a hearing on a recent string of BMW fires. Facing harsh criticism over the cause of the fires, he vowed to investigate the matter all over again.



[Pkg]



As soon as the hearing began, lawmakers lashed out at the government over BMW fires. They questioned the cause of the fires, which may lie not only in defective ERG coolers but also in bypass valves or faulty design.



[Soundbite] Yoon Young-il(Member of Nat’l Assembly Land, Infrastructure & Transport Committee) : "Is it normal for the bypass valve to keep opening despite the immensely high temperature of cooling water?"



[Soundbite] Kim Hyo-jun(CEO, BMW Korea) : "This issue has been reviewed sufficiently by technological experts."



Some of the lawmakers also brought up a software manipulation issue. They blamed the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport for its belated response.



[Soundbite] Kim Sang-hoon(Member of Nat’l Assembly Land, Infrastructure & Transport Committee) : "When the Ministry of Environment approved recalls back in April, the Ministry of Transport should have responded as well."



Facing harsh criticism, the ministry of transport vowed to investigate the matter all over again in cooperation with the private sector.



[Soundbite] Kim Jung-ryeol(Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure & Transport) : "We will conduct in-depth tests on other components, software and vehicles to identify defects."



BMW Korea CEO Kim Hyo-jun came under fire for repeating his answers to avoid responsibility.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyo-jun(CEO, BMW Korea) : "I can't answer that because I am not a technician. I'm sorry. I don't know. The cars are manufactured in Germany."



The National Assembly Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee has decided to push for introducing punitive damages and decide on whether or not to hold another hearing at a regular parliamentary session.

BMW Car Fires

입력 2018.08.29 (15:04) 수정 2018.08.29 (15:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The vice minister of land, infrastructure and transport on Tuesday attended a hearing on a recent string of BMW fires. Facing harsh criticism over the cause of the fires, he vowed to investigate the matter all over again.



[Pkg]



As soon as the hearing began, lawmakers lashed out at the government over BMW fires. They questioned the cause of the fires, which may lie not only in defective ERG coolers but also in bypass valves or faulty design.



[Soundbite] Yoon Young-il(Member of Nat’l Assembly Land, Infrastructure & Transport Committee) : "Is it normal for the bypass valve to keep opening despite the immensely high temperature of cooling water?"



[Soundbite] Kim Hyo-jun(CEO, BMW Korea) : "This issue has been reviewed sufficiently by technological experts."



Some of the lawmakers also brought up a software manipulation issue. They blamed the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport for its belated response.



[Soundbite] Kim Sang-hoon(Member of Nat’l Assembly Land, Infrastructure & Transport Committee) : "When the Ministry of Environment approved recalls back in April, the Ministry of Transport should have responded as well."



Facing harsh criticism, the ministry of transport vowed to investigate the matter all over again in cooperation with the private sector.



[Soundbite] Kim Jung-ryeol(Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure & Transport) : "We will conduct in-depth tests on other components, software and vehicles to identify defects."



BMW Korea CEO Kim Hyo-jun came under fire for repeating his answers to avoid responsibility.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyo-jun(CEO, BMW Korea) : "I can't answer that because I am not a technician. I'm sorry. I don't know. The cars are manufactured in Germany."



The National Assembly Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee has decided to push for introducing punitive damages and decide on whether or not to hold another hearing at a regular parliamentary session.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보