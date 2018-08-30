US-N. Korea Relations News Today 입력 2018.08.30 (15:19) 수정 2018.08.30 (15:40)

[Anchor Lead]



With talks on Pyongyang's denuclearization at a standstill, U.S. President Donald Trump has accused China of complicating Washington's relations with North Korea. But he stressed his fantastic relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.​



[Pkg]



U.S. President Donald Trump said that the U.S. is handling the North Korean issue well but cast blame on China for the ongoing difficulties in U.S.-North Korea relations. Noting a trade dispute between the U.S. and China, Trump said that Washington is doing well while China is having a tough time.



[Soundbite] U.S. President Donald Trump : "I think we are doing well with NK, we will have to see. I think part of the NK problem is caused by our trade disputes with China."



Meanwhile the U.S. president emphasized his great relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



[Soundbite] U.S. President Donald Trump : "I have a fantastic relationship with Chairman Kim as you probably know, and we are just going to have to see where it all ends up"



Trump's remarks are viewed as a move to stress the relationship of trust between him and his North Korean counterpart. This comes amid mounting tensions, following U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's cancellation of a planned trip to the North, along with Defense Secretary James Mattis' indication of resuming U.S.-South Korea joint military drills. Mattis recently indicated that the two allies may restart their joint military exercises, saying that no decision has been made to suspend the Foal Eagle drill next year. CNN reported that despite the current stalemate in the denuclearization talks, both Trump and Kim have a strong incentive to keep diplomacy alive. The broadcaster analyzed that the relationship between the two leaders could be one wild card that might stop U.S.-North Korea relations from sliding back into confrontation.

