Heavy Rains News Today 입력 2018.08.30 (15:21) 수정 2018.08.30 (15:40)

[Anchor Lead]



Heavy downpours overnight have affected traffic. Earth and sand have covered highways while some drivers were trapped in their cars after getting stuck on flooded roads.



[Pkg]



A huge pile of stones is seen on this road, completely blocking traffic. Pebbles and mud poured onto an outer expressway near Nogosan Mountain Second Tunnel in Yangju, Gyeonggido Province late Wednesday night at around 11:20 p.m. As a result, a two kilometer section between Yangju toll gate and the tunnel was completely cut off.



[Soundbite] Choi Yeong-ok (Seoul resident) : "I'm at a loss for words. I arrived at 11:10 and have waited 2 hours."



The police and the Korea Expressway Corporation mobilized heavy equipment to remove the rocks and restore the road. Traffic was resumed in two hours on one lane of the highway. An intersection in the Pungmu-dong area in Gimpo city is submerged in water. Heavy rain has flooded the road and cars are at a standstill. Another road in the city of Namyangju is inundated with water levels reaching a person's height. Vehicles are submerged and pedestrians can barely walk through the sea of water. A road in capital Seoul located near a bridge on Jungnang-cheon stream has also flooded. Similar scenes of flooded roads were seen throughout the capital region overnight, including Uijeongbu and Goyang cities, causing damages.

