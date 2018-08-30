Culture Corner News Today 입력 2018.08.30 (15:28) 수정 2018.08.30 (15:40)

[Anchor Lead]



In today’s culture corner, the Korean Film Archive will specially screen the horror series, “Ghost School.” Then, the movie “Crazy Rich Asians” creates a sensation at American cinemas. All this, coming up.



[Pkg]



Movie fans will be able to watch again all five movies of the South Korean horror series "Ghost School" on the big screen. Marking the 20th anniversary of the production of the first Ghost School movie, the Korean Film Archive will specially screen the horror series at Cinemateque KOFA in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, from Tuesday to Sunday. The Ghost School series is representative South Korean horror. All of the movies are set in highly regimented all-girl high schools. The series consists of five films with the first movie "Whispering Corridors" released in 1998. In particular, the series was regarded as a gateway for rookie actresses to capture the public eye and establish a strong presence in the entertainment industry. Many actresses, including Park Jin-hee, Kim Kyu-ri and Park Han-byeol, rose to stardom through Ghost School movies. Expectations are running high among movie fans, as they can have a chance to meet and speak with the movies' directors and actors as part of the commemorative events. The Korean Film Archive says that it is holding the special screening, since the Ghost School series made such a significant cinematic contribution by expanding the horizons of the horror genre in Korea. The movie "Crazy Rich Asians." which features a majority Asian cast, has created a sensation by topping the box office in North America. Based on the novel of the same title written by Singaporean-American Kevin Kwan, the movie depicts a culture shock the female lead experiences through meeting the family of her wealthy boyfriend. Produced by Warner Bros., the film features Asian actors in all of the leading roles, including Chinese actress Michelle Yeoh. It is the first big studio movie in 25 years to feature an all Asian cast, following the Joy Luck Club, which was released in 1993. With Crazy Rich Asians' success, American news outlets say that ethnic Asian actors, who used to rarely gain visibility other than in supporting or extra parts, are now receiving the spotlight for lead roles. Media reports said that by representing Asian people vividly, the movie proves non-white actors' ability to star in and produce more diverse hit movies.

