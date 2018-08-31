Cabinet Reshuffle News Today 입력 2018.08.31 (15:25) 수정 2018.08.31 (15:55)

[Anchor Lead]



The Moon Jae-in government will carry out a major reshuffle replacing five cabinet ministers. Democratic Party Rep. Yoo Eun-hye has been nominated as education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Song Young-moo, who often came under fire for making inappropriate remarks and his failure to report to Cheong Wa Dae properly has also been replaced.



[Pkg]



The nation's top office announced nominees for the posts of ministers and vice ministers. Democratic Party's Yoo Eun-hye is tapped as the new minister of education and deputy prime minister. Yoo served on the National Assembly Education Committee for years, and is regarded by the ruling bloc as an expert in education policies. Cheong Wa Dae believes she is the right person to carry out educational reforms based on her excellent communication skills and professionalism.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-hye(Education Minister-nominee) : "I will take this as a heavy responsibility and will prepare first for a confirmation hearing."



The nominee to head the defense ministryis Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Jeong Kyeong-doo. The nomination of a non-Army candidate is believed to represent Cheong Wa Dae's determination to reform the MND by reducing the Army's excessive powers. Democratic Party's Jin Seon-mi has been nominated as minister of gender equality and family. With the reshuffle, the proportion of five of 18 ministers being female is maintained.

Cabinet Reshuffle

News Today

