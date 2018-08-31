Korean Cruise Travel News Today 입력 2018.08.31 (15:30) 수정 2018.08.31 (15:55)

[Anchor Lead]



Luxury cruises generate enormous amounts of revenue, as thousands of people go out on these ships for days at a time. Incheon Port will serve as the departure point for two cruises next year and house the country's largest terminal exclusively for cruise ships, opening the era of cruise travel for Korea.



[Pkg]



Guests are treated to five-star accommodations and endless shows at the grand theater. This cruise ship also features a swimming pool with water slides, top-notch restaurants, and even a casino. A cruise ship that can accommodate and entertain about 3,700 passengers and travel all the way to Russia with stops in Japan, Korea, and China will sail from Incheon Port next April and October.



[Soundbite] Lee Seon-jeong(Cruise ship guest) : "I can experience and enjoy the cruise ship services that I've only seen in videos. I'm making special memories."



This 110,000-ton cruise ship measures 290 meters in length and is wider than 20 football fields combined. The average cost per cruise guest stands at about one million won. The economic ramifications for a departure point are much greater than for a stopover city.



[Soundbite] Nam Bong-hyun(CEO, Incheon Port Authority) : "Since food, oil, and other goods must be supplied to the ship, related industries are bound to grow."



From now on, Incheon Port plans to attract more than 120 cruise services annually. To accommodate increased cruise services, the country's largest cruise ship-only terminal is being built at Incheon Port. Korea plans to promote its cruise travel business by extending its cruise routes beyond Northeast Asia and to Europe and America.

