Culture Corner News Today 입력 2018.08.31 (15:36) 수정 2018.08.31 (15:55)

[Anchor Lead]



Entertainer Shin Jung-hwan, who was involved in a gambling scandal overseas, appears to be gearing up for a comeback. He tried to return to broadcast activities last year, but many fans still find seeing him on TV uncomfortable. This and more in today’s culture corner.



[Pkg]



Singer Shin Jung-hwan will reportedly make an appearance on a cable channel entertainment show. Shin is known to be making an appearance in an episode featuring the former dance group "Roo'ra" of which he was a member. The band's two female members Kim Ji-hyun and ‎Chae Ri-na will also appear on the show. In 2010, he was caught gambling in the Philippines and lying about being treated for dengue fever. He dropped out of the entertainment world after the scandal. Last year, he showed up briefly on a TV program but viewers were not impressed. Public opinion still remains negative. Some online commentators say it's time he makes a comeback but many more people still find it uneasy seeing him on the small screen. Some netizens have criticized entertainer Lee Sang-min who is one of the core cast members on the show Shin will appear as a guest, posting negative remarks on his social media page. Some believe that Lee, also a member of the band Roo'ra, may have played a role to help Shin come on the show. The KBS weekend drama series "Marry Me Now" starring Yoo Dong-geun and Jang Mi-hee has been voted as Korean viewers' favorite TV program for this month. Gallup Korea conducted a poll on one thousand adults nationwide on their favorite TV show. Over 7 percent of respondents chose "Marry Me Now" to rank number one. The reality entertainment show "I Live Alone" came in second. "Marry Me Now" is a family drama centered on the romance of a couple in their 60s. Lead actors Yoo Dong-geun and Jang Mi-hee's seasoned performance has certainly contributed to the series' popularity. Gallup Korea said that more women than men and more older folks than younger viewers are found to enjoy the show. The weekend series that preceded "Marry Me Now" was "My Golden Life" which ended early this year. It also a big hit, ranking at the top in the same survey for 4 straight months. Attention now turns to whether "Marry Me Now" can surpass its predecessor's success.

Culture Corner

입력 2018.08.31 (15:36) 수정 2018.08.31 (15:55) News Today

