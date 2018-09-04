KORUS FTA Talks News Today 입력 2018.09.04 (15:03) 수정 2018.09.04 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea and the United States have unveiled their revised free trade agreement. Seoul hopes to persuade Washington to do away with proposed tariffs on Korean automobiles, but many challenges lie ahead. In March, South Korea succeeded in getting a tariff exemption for Korean steel.



Eight documents containing the outcome of the South Korea-U.S. talks on the amendment of the bilateral free trade pact have been disclosed. According to the documents, Korea made a concession by letting the United States extend the 25-percent tariff on freight trucks for 20 years instead of abolishing it in 2021. However, the U.S. government says it plans to impose auto tariffs regardless of its free trade deal with South Korea. Back in May, President Trump instructed his administration to consider a 25-percent tariff on imported automobiles and auto components based on Article 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. The U.S. Commerce Department will report the results of its survey to the president soon. The South Korean government plans to wrap up the amendment of its FTA with the U.S. as soon as possible in order to make it clear that Korea had made concessions in the auto sector in order to obtain an exemption. However, some in the U.S. say that the United States has nothing to gain from the deal, as it does not stipulate the opening of the agricultural sector. Therefore, Korea's concession in the auto market may be of little help in terms of tariff exemption. The outcome may also depend on the U.S.'s determination to protect its auto sector in the negotiations with other countries. The Korean government plans to focus its trade capacity on obtaining tariff exemptions by emphasizing that the revised South Korea-U.S. FTA has resolved the United States' concerns over the auto market.

