Inter-Korean Delegation

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has said that he is sending a delegation to North Korea because now is a very critical time for establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula. The presidential office has underlined it will seek a breakthrough in nuclear talks between the North and the U.S. through improved inter-Korean relations. The office has also hinted that the South Korean envoys may stay longer in Pyongyang than originally announced.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in has personally mentioned the reason why he is sending a delegation, the second of its kind, to North Korea.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in: "Now is a very critical time for cementing peace on the Korean Peninsula. This is why a special delegation will visit N. Korea."



He made it clear the dispatch is aimed at tackling the situation on the Korean Peninsula that has hit an impasse following progress made through the inter-Korean and the North Korea-US summits earlier this year. A key presidential official has noted that Seoul needs to connect the differing demands voiced by Washington and Pyongyang but how this can work out is unclear at the moment. The official added that the delegation could stay longer in North Korea depending on the conditions there. The remark implies there have been closed-door contacts to end the stalemate over what comes first: North Korea's submission of its list of nuclear facilities or a declaration to formally end the Korean War. It appears Seoul is not sure whether the U.S. and North Korea will accept its mediation plan. In an unusual comment, Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok even said that South Korea needs to create new conditions and circumstances of its own. While stressing close communication with Washington, he also said the past year was a time to realize that what changes tomorrow ultimately depends on South Korea's sincere goal and prepared capabilities. A US State Department official has meanwhile remarked that progress in inter-Korean ties must be in lockstep with denuclearization. The Seoul government is believed to have emphasized it will seek to spur US-North Korea relations through improved cross-border ties.

