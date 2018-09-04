High Consumer Prices News Today 입력 2018.09.04 (15:07) 수정 2018.09.04 (15:12)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Consumer prices have risen to concerning levels following a record heatwave and heavy downpours over the summer. Food costs for the upcoming Chuseok holiday are expected to rise to about 20% higher this year. The government will launch a task force this week to stabilize inflation ahead of Korea's thanksgiving holiday.



[Pkg]



Agricultural, livestock and fishery prices continue to rise following the record heatwave, typhoons and heavy rain. According to the Korea National Council of Consumer Organizations, preparing an ancestral memorial service table for the Chuseok holiday this year will cost about 300-thousand won for a four-person family. This is 20% more than the approximately 250-thousand won price tag last year. The Ministry for Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has decided to introduce special measures from this week, 3 weeks ahead of the holiday, which comes faster than last year. The supply of ten key items for Chuseok will also be expanded. These include cabbage, radish, apple, pear, beef, pork, chicken, egg, chestnut and dates. The ten products will be supplied in some 120-thousand tons, which is 50% more than last year. Various discounts will also be offered at supermarkets run by the agricultural cooperative Nonghyup while more farmers markets will open at 26-hundred locations nationwide in efforts to ease consumer prices. The government will also launch an inspection team and clamp down on unfair distribution practices including country of origin labeling of agro-fishery produce. According to government data as of late August, napa cabbage cost over 58-hundred won per head, which is 51% higher than past years. Daikon radish cost nearly 28-hundred won, which is a staggering 91% more than normal years. Ten kilograms of green apples cost 66% more this year at about 42-thousand won… while this same price could buy about 15 kilos of pears, which are 39% more expensive than the past average.



High Consumer Prices

입력 2018.09.04 (15:07) 수정 2018.09.04 (15:12) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Consumer prices have risen to concerning levels following a record heatwave and heavy downpours over the summer. Food costs for the upcoming Chuseok holiday are expected to rise to about 20% higher this year. The government will launch a task force this week to stabilize inflation ahead of Korea's thanksgiving holiday.



[Pkg]



Agricultural, livestock and fishery prices continue to rise following the record heatwave, typhoons and heavy rain. According to the Korea National Council of Consumer Organizations, preparing an ancestral memorial service table for the Chuseok holiday this year will cost about 300-thousand won for a four-person family. This is 20% more than the approximately 250-thousand won price tag last year. The Ministry for Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has decided to introduce special measures from this week, 3 weeks ahead of the holiday, which comes faster than last year. The supply of ten key items for Chuseok will also be expanded. These include cabbage, radish, apple, pear, beef, pork, chicken, egg, chestnut and dates. The ten products will be supplied in some 120-thousand tons, which is 50% more than last year. Various discounts will also be offered at supermarkets run by the agricultural cooperative Nonghyup while more farmers markets will open at 26-hundred locations nationwide in efforts to ease consumer prices. The government will also launch an inspection team and clamp down on unfair distribution practices including country of origin labeling of agro-fishery produce. According to government data as of late August, napa cabbage cost over 58-hundred won per head, which is 51% higher than past years. Daikon radish cost nearly 28-hundred won, which is a staggering 91% more than normal years. Ten kilograms of green apples cost 66% more this year at about 42-thousand won… while this same price could buy about 15 kilos of pears, which are 39% more expensive than the past average.



News Today 전체보기 기자 정보