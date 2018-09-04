기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

When announcing its deal with Japan on the wartime sex slavery issue in late 2015, the former Park Geun-hye government declared that the matter was ultimately and irreversibly settled. In accordance with the deal, Japan contributed 10 billion won to set up a foundation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement. A recent investigation is shedding light on how the sex slavery deal was reached. A former sex slavery victim is staging a single-person protest, calling for the dissolution of the foundation.

[Pkg]

Kim Bok-dong was conscripted and forced into sexual slavery when she was 15 years old. She had to endure a terrible, painful life as a sex slave for eight years. The elderly woman who is in her 90s and battling cancer has launched a single-person protest.

[Soundbite] Kim Bok-dong (Sex Slavery Victim): "I received surgery just five days ago. I was upset when I was lying in my sickbed."

The only thing Kim wants is the dissolution of a foundation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery.

[Soundbite] Kim Bok-dong (Sex Slavery Victim): "We have not fought until now simply to receive compensation. We will reject even 100 billion won in damages."

The foundation was set up with a one-billion yen fund provided by Japan, after Seoul and Tokyo struck a related deal in late 2015 without the consent of the victims. A recent prosecutorial investigation has shed light on what was behind the sex slavery deal.

A year before the deal was reached, then presidential Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon discussed the establishment of the foundation with the head of the National Court Administration and the minister for government administration and home affairs. Then President Park Geun-hye even noted that it would bring shame on the nation if the suit was upheld to compensate the victims. The Moon Jae-in government promised to nullify the sex slavery deal with Japan when it took office last year. However, no progress has been made.
