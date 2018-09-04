기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
When announcing its deal with Japan on the wartime sex slavery issue in late 2015, the former Park Geun-hye government declared that the matter was ultimately and irreversibly settled. In accordance with the deal, Japan contributed 10 billion won to set up a foundation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement. A recent investigation is shedding light on how the sex slavery deal was reached. A former sex slavery victim is staging a single-person protest, calling for the dissolution of the foundation.
[Pkg]
Kim Bok-dong was conscripted and forced into sexual slavery when she was 15 years old. She had to endure a terrible, painful life as a sex slave for eight years. The elderly woman who is in her 90s and battling cancer has launched a single-person protest.
[Soundbite] Kim Bok-dong (Sex Slavery Victim): "I received surgery just five days ago. I was upset when I was lying in my sickbed."
The only thing Kim wants is the dissolution of a foundation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery.
[Soundbite] Kim Bok-dong (Sex Slavery Victim): "We have not fought until now simply to receive compensation. We will reject even 100 billion won in damages."
The foundation was set up with a one-billion yen fund provided by Japan, after Seoul and Tokyo struck a related deal in late 2015 without the consent of the victims. A recent prosecutorial investigation has shed light on what was behind the sex slavery deal.
A year before the deal was reached, then presidential Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon discussed the establishment of the foundation with the head of the National Court Administration and the minister for government administration and home affairs. Then President Park Geun-hye even noted that it would bring shame on the nation if the suit was upheld to compensate the victims. The Moon Jae-in government promised to nullify the sex slavery deal with Japan when it took office last year. However, no progress has been made.
When announcing its deal with Japan on the wartime sex slavery issue in late 2015, the former Park Geun-hye government declared that the matter was ultimately and irreversibly settled. In accordance with the deal, Japan contributed 10 billion won to set up a foundation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement. A recent investigation is shedding light on how the sex slavery deal was reached. A former sex slavery victim is staging a single-person protest, calling for the dissolution of the foundation.
[Pkg]
Kim Bok-dong was conscripted and forced into sexual slavery when she was 15 years old. She had to endure a terrible, painful life as a sex slave for eight years. The elderly woman who is in her 90s and battling cancer has launched a single-person protest.
[Soundbite] Kim Bok-dong (Sex Slavery Victim): "I received surgery just five days ago. I was upset when I was lying in my sickbed."
The only thing Kim wants is the dissolution of a foundation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery.
[Soundbite] Kim Bok-dong (Sex Slavery Victim): "We have not fought until now simply to receive compensation. We will reject even 100 billion won in damages."
The foundation was set up with a one-billion yen fund provided by Japan, after Seoul and Tokyo struck a related deal in late 2015 without the consent of the victims. A recent prosecutorial investigation has shed light on what was behind the sex slavery deal.
A year before the deal was reached, then presidential Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon discussed the establishment of the foundation with the head of the National Court Administration and the minister for government administration and home affairs. Then President Park Geun-hye even noted that it would bring shame on the nation if the suit was upheld to compensate the victims. The Moon Jae-in government promised to nullify the sex slavery deal with Japan when it took office last year. However, no progress has been made.
- Sex Slavery Deal
-
- 입력 2018.09.04 (15:09)
- 수정 2018.09.04 (15:14)
[Anchor Lead]
When announcing its deal with Japan on the wartime sex slavery issue in late 2015, the former Park Geun-hye government declared that the matter was ultimately and irreversibly settled. In accordance with the deal, Japan contributed 10 billion won to set up a foundation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement. A recent investigation is shedding light on how the sex slavery deal was reached. A former sex slavery victim is staging a single-person protest, calling for the dissolution of the foundation.
[Pkg]
Kim Bok-dong was conscripted and forced into sexual slavery when she was 15 years old. She had to endure a terrible, painful life as a sex slave for eight years. The elderly woman who is in her 90s and battling cancer has launched a single-person protest.
[Soundbite] Kim Bok-dong (Sex Slavery Victim): "I received surgery just five days ago. I was upset when I was lying in my sickbed."
The only thing Kim wants is the dissolution of a foundation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery.
[Soundbite] Kim Bok-dong (Sex Slavery Victim): "We have not fought until now simply to receive compensation. We will reject even 100 billion won in damages."
The foundation was set up with a one-billion yen fund provided by Japan, after Seoul and Tokyo struck a related deal in late 2015 without the consent of the victims. A recent prosecutorial investigation has shed light on what was behind the sex slavery deal.
A year before the deal was reached, then presidential Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon discussed the establishment of the foundation with the head of the National Court Administration and the minister for government administration and home affairs. Then President Park Geun-hye even noted that it would bring shame on the nation if the suit was upheld to compensate the victims. The Moon Jae-in government promised to nullify the sex slavery deal with Japan when it took office last year. However, no progress has been made.
When announcing its deal with Japan on the wartime sex slavery issue in late 2015, the former Park Geun-hye government declared that the matter was ultimately and irreversibly settled. In accordance with the deal, Japan contributed 10 billion won to set up a foundation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement. A recent investigation is shedding light on how the sex slavery deal was reached. A former sex slavery victim is staging a single-person protest, calling for the dissolution of the foundation.
[Pkg]
Kim Bok-dong was conscripted and forced into sexual slavery when she was 15 years old. She had to endure a terrible, painful life as a sex slave for eight years. The elderly woman who is in her 90s and battling cancer has launched a single-person protest.
[Soundbite] Kim Bok-dong (Sex Slavery Victim): "I received surgery just five days ago. I was upset when I was lying in my sickbed."
The only thing Kim wants is the dissolution of a foundation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery.
[Soundbite] Kim Bok-dong (Sex Slavery Victim): "We have not fought until now simply to receive compensation. We will reject even 100 billion won in damages."
The foundation was set up with a one-billion yen fund provided by Japan, after Seoul and Tokyo struck a related deal in late 2015 without the consent of the victims. A recent prosecutorial investigation has shed light on what was behind the sex slavery deal.
A year before the deal was reached, then presidential Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon discussed the establishment of the foundation with the head of the National Court Administration and the minister for government administration and home affairs. Then President Park Geun-hye even noted that it would bring shame on the nation if the suit was upheld to compensate the victims. The Moon Jae-in government promised to nullify the sex slavery deal with Japan when it took office last year. However, no progress has been made.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-