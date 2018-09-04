Grocery Services News Today 입력 2018.09.04 (15:11) 수정 2018.09.04 (15:15)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A growing number of consumers in South Korea are subscribing to early-morning grocery delivery services. Online sales of fresh produce are also surging across the country.



[Pkg]



It's already late at night, but workers at this logistics warehouse in Seoul are busy packing meat and dairy products. Ice packs are indispensable when packing fresh produce. Even in the middle of the summer, the temperature at the warehouse is maintained at 4 degrees Celsius. Products must be packaged by midnight in order for them to be shipped on time. About 30 percent of orders are received between 9 and 11 p.m.



[Soundbite] Park Hee-man (Staff at Food Delivery Firm): "We receive as many orders as possible until late at night and deliver products as soon as possible."



Shipping begins in the wee hours. Before daybreak, fresh produce is delivered to customers' doorsteps. This service is especially in high demand among working couples and households with young children, who cannot do grocery shopping often. This way, they can buy fresh groceries whenever they need. Online sales of fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables have soared recently, with the early-morning delivery market predicted to grow by a factor of 40 this year from 10 billion won in 2015 to 400 billion won. Large distribution firms are also increasingly turning their eyes to the early-morning delivery business. With convenience being a key factor in the retail sector, competition for winning over customers is heating up.

Grocery Services

입력 2018.09.04 (15:11) 수정 2018.09.04 (15:15) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A growing number of consumers in South Korea are subscribing to early-morning grocery delivery services. Online sales of fresh produce are also surging across the country.



[Pkg]



It's already late at night, but workers at this logistics warehouse in Seoul are busy packing meat and dairy products. Ice packs are indispensable when packing fresh produce. Even in the middle of the summer, the temperature at the warehouse is maintained at 4 degrees Celsius. Products must be packaged by midnight in order for them to be shipped on time. About 30 percent of orders are received between 9 and 11 p.m.



[Soundbite] Park Hee-man (Staff at Food Delivery Firm): "We receive as many orders as possible until late at night and deliver products as soon as possible."



Shipping begins in the wee hours. Before daybreak, fresh produce is delivered to customers' doorsteps. This service is especially in high demand among working couples and households with young children, who cannot do grocery shopping often. This way, they can buy fresh groceries whenever they need. Online sales of fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables have soared recently, with the early-morning delivery market predicted to grow by a factor of 40 this year from 10 billion won in 2015 to 400 billion won. Large distribution firms are also increasingly turning their eyes to the early-morning delivery business. With convenience being a key factor in the retail sector, competition for winning over customers is heating up.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보