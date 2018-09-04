Island Pollution News Today 입력 2018.09.04 (15:13) 수정 2018.09.04 (15:17)

[Anchor Lead]



Piles of trash blown in by typhoons and heavy rains to coastal areas and reservoirs have become a serious environmental issue. Trash that sinks to the ocean floor is hard to remove, posing yet another threat to the nation’s islands.



[Pkg]



Woeyeondo Island located two hours by boat from Daecheon Port is surrounded by a crab fishing ground. Divers dive into the water one after another. Thick ropes nearly 30 meters deep used in fishing boats can be seen around the rocks. There are also rubber gloves and plastic bottles. The closer you get to the island, the more trash you find in the water. Trash such as discarded fishing gear is repeatedly washed toward the island by the current. Ocean trash not only pollutes the marine environment but also threatens fishing activities.



[Soundbite] Jin Se-min (Weoyeondo Island): "Nets in the sea pose a threat to women-divers working in the water. We have had several instances of such perilous situations."



However, collecting ocean trash deep in the sea is a challenging task.



[Soundbite] Kim Yun-seop (Chungcheongnam-do Prov. Government): "The current and wind are too strong for workers to clean the ocean."



Islands known for their pristine environment are increasingly falling victim to ocean trash, which keeps growing by the year.

Island Pollution

