[Anchor Lead]



In today’s culture corner: the musical “Jekyll & Hyde” is back, opening again to the delight of fans this fall. Then, K-pop girl group Mamamoo has invited the nation's women's taekwondo squad to attend a concert in celebration of the team’s silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Check it out.



[Pkg]



The musical "Jekyll ＆ Hyde" has again proven its explosive popularity ahead of its opening this fall. Its production company said that the first batch of tickets for the musical sold out just two minutes after they were put for sale at 2 p.m. on the 22nd of August. Based on the novella Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson, the Broadway musical debuted in April 1997. The Korean version of "Jekyll ＆ Hyde" has attracted over 1.3 million viewers since its premiere in 2004. Apparently, the upcoming installment's popularity is attributed to its star-studded cast, including Cho Seung-woo. As a member of the cast for the first installment, Cho has made the largest number of appearances in the musical. He will play in the musical again after staying away from it for five years. Cho is known for his incredible acting skills across genres in movies and TV shows. His participation is further boosting musical fans' expectations for "Jekyll ＆ Hyde" K-pop girl group Mamamoo has invited to its concert the nation's women's taekwondo squad, which won a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Mamamoo extended the invitation with congratulations on its official social media channels. The invitation came after the women's taekwondo squad generated buzz by saying in an interview on the 19th of August that it was Mamamoo that first came into their mind after the winning match. They explained that they had listened to Mamamoo's songs while going all he way through their tough training. Mamamoo publicly invited the taekwondo players to its concert in response to their affection. The players gladly accepted the invitation by posting cheerful replies on Mamamoo's social media site. Player Kwak Yeo-won said that she was so excited that she could not breathe. Player Choi Dong-ah thanked Mamamoo for helping them achieve great results at the Asiad.

