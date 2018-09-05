Delegation to N. Korea News Today 입력 2018.09.05 (14:58) 수정 2018.09.05 (15:07)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in’s special delegation to North Korea arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday morning for talks on a proposed summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Presidential security adviser Chung Eui-yong is leading the delegation, and delegation plans to fine-tune details for an inter-Korean summit slated for later this month and discuss ways to advance inter-Korean ties through the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration. They will also discuss ways to achieve the establishment of permanent peace on the peninsula through the North’s complete denuclearization.



The delegation is set to deliver a letter from President Moon to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un which some observers say likely states that a peace regime should be established through denuclearization and a declaration to the end of the Korean War.



The South Korean officials will return home later in the day.

Delegation to N. Korea

입력 2018.09.05 (14:58) 수정 2018.09.05 (15:07) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in’s special delegation to North Korea arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday morning for talks on a proposed summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Presidential security adviser Chung Eui-yong is leading the delegation, and delegation plans to fine-tune details for an inter-Korean summit slated for later this month and discuss ways to advance inter-Korean ties through the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration. They will also discuss ways to achieve the establishment of permanent peace on the peninsula through the North’s complete denuclearization.



The delegation is set to deliver a letter from President Moon to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un which some observers say likely states that a peace regime should be established through denuclearization and a declaration to the end of the Korean War.



The South Korean officials will return home later in the day.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보