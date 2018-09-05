Crossed Wires News Today 입력 2018.09.05 (14:59) 수정 2018.09.05 (15:07)

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile, the President Moon and U.S. President Donald Trump have spoken on the phone for the first time in weeks. The White House has confirmed the talks, but its readout of the conversation varies slightly from that of Cheong Wa Dae.



[Pkg]



According to a White House spokesperson, the White House has announced the details of the phone conversation between the presidents of South Korea and the United States. The White House said that President Moon Jae-in told President Donald Trump about his plan to send envoys to Pyongyang to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Unlike Cheong Wa Dae, which said it had yet to be determined whether or not the envoys would meet with Kim Jong-un, the White House said that the meeting would take place. The White House added that President Moon promised to brief President Trump about the details of the envoys' meeting with the North Korean leader. The White House said that the South Korean and U.S. presidents had agreed to meet at the U.N. General Assembly. This eludes to the fact that the South Korea-U.S. summit will take place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. The comment goes a step further from that of Cheong Wa Dae, which said that the government was trying to organize the meeting. Unlike the White House, which made a quite straightforward comment, Cheong Wa Dae is apparently opting to exercise more prudence regarding sensitive issues until the final decision is made. The White House has announced that the South Korean and U.S. presidents discussed a final and complete denuclearization plan in an apparent move to emphasize the importance of South Korea-U.S. cooperation amid concerns over the stalled denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

