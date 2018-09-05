Military Exemption News Today 입력 2018.09.05 (15:00) 수정 2018.09.05 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



The Prime Minister has announced that the current military exemption program will be revised, as the results of the Asian Games brought the issue back to forefront of public debate. The cabinet has already approved a plan to gradually shorten the service terms, starting with the soldiers scheduled to be discharged next month.



[Pkg]



Some questioned the fairness of giving military exemptions to the Korean national baseball team... and some argued that BTS, a boy band that rose to the top of the Billboard music charts twice, should be exempted as well. As the controversy continued to flare up, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon brought this matter to the latest cabinet meeting. He admitted that the current exemption program has flaws and instructed the relevant ministries to revise it.



[Soundbite] PM Lee Nak-yeon : "I hope you consider every aspect and incorporate people's wisdom to come up with the most reasonable revision plan."



However, he noted that a new plan cannot be enforced retroactively to the title winners of the recent Asian Games. The Ministry of National Defense also said that a wide range of alternative service plans is under review.



[Soundbite] Choi Hyun-soo(Ministry of Nat’l Defense Spokesperson) : "We plan to discuss the equity and fairness of military service with pertinent agencies and incorporate public opinion."



Meanwhile, the plan to gradually shorten the term of military service was approved at the cabinet meeting. Now, the service period in the Army is to be shortened from 21 months to 18 months, the Navy from 23 months to 20, and the Air Force from 24 months to 22. Beginning with the Army recruits who started on January 3rd, 2017, their service term will be reduced by one day every two weeks. Those who enlist in the Army on June 15th, 2020 and thereafter will get to serve only 18 months. The dwindling young population and shortened military service will inevitably lead to a shortage of active troops... and will very likely fuel the social conflict over the fairness of the military exemption and alternative service programs.

