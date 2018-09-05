Deadly Factory Leak News Today 입력 2018.09.05 (15:03) 수정 2018.09.05 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



One worker was killed and two others remain unconscious after being exposed to a carbon dioxide leak at a Samsung Electronics semiconductor factory. A fire fighter who was injured during the rescue is also being treated.



[Pkg]



There was a leakage of carbon dioxide from fire extinguishing equipment situated in the basement of a production line at Samsung Electronics' semiconductor plant in Giheung, Gyeonggido Province, at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. A 24 year old employee of a Samsung affiliate was rushed to the hospital but died one hour 40 minutes later. Two other workers remain unconscious. They were temp workers of a Samsung partner firm that oversaw maintenance of fire facilities at the Samsung plant. They were replacing an outdated fire detection system when the accident occurred.



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-baek(Communications Team, Device Solutions Dep., Samsung Electronics) : "The replacement work was done and the 3 workers were taking out materials from the location. Other workers were in another electric room."



A resident fire fighter employed by Samsung Electronics who was rescuing the workers has also been injured and is being treated. This information was belatedly unveiled. Samsung said the fire fighter was apparently exhausted by the rescue operation while wearing a protection suit. The firm said it didn't reveal the information because the fireman was not directly affected by the gas leakage. Samsung also explained why it reported an hour and 40 minutes after the accident occurred to the authorities, saying that it followed the regulation mandating a report in the case of a fatality. The police believe that a pipe, among a total of seven of them that were connected to the carbon dioxide storage tank, exploded and caused the leak. The police said that after an autopsy of the deceased person is concluded Wednesday, related persons will be called in for questioning to investigate the cause of the incident.

