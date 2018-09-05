Subway Violence News Today 입력 2018.09.05 (15:05) 수정 2018.09.05 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



A man violently lashed out on a subway station employee who asked him not to smoke inside a subway car. The case is bringing to light just how common this kind of violence is, and how helpless public transit workers are to defend themselves.



[Pkg]



Police rushed down to the subway platform and brought up a man in his 40s. This man smoked inside a subway car and beat up a subway employee who tried to stop him. The operation of the Busan Subway line number three was suspended for about 10 minutes due to this incident. The problem is that such incidents occur quite often. In the first half of this year alone, 13 cases of assault against subway employees were reported in Busan.



[Soundbite] (Busan Transportation Corp. Employee(Voice Modified)) : "He hit me all of a sudden and head-butted me twice. Many of the incidents happen in crowded transfer stations."



More than half of the assault cases involve drunken passengers. However, station employees say that drunken violence cases rarely receive actual punishment because of social tolerance toward drinking.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-gon(Busan Transportation Corp.) : "Drunken assault cases have come to the point of seriously threatening the safety of passengers. We should discard past practices and strictly enforce the railway safety act."



The Busan Transportation Corporation is coming up with various self-help plans, such as encouraging reporting cases and filing suits and providing "body cams" to station employees so they can record violent attacks.

