Reducing Waste News Today 입력 2018.09.05 (15:06) 수정 2018.09.05 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



The use of disposable plastic cups and sipping straws will likely be banned in Korea in 2027. The Korean government is also pushing for regulating excessive packaging of products at supermarket chains.



[Pkg]



Within ten years, the use of disposable plastic cups and sipping straws, which are currently outlawed or restricted only at coffee shops, will likely be banned altogether. Excessive packaging of products sold at supermarket chains and delivery packages will also be regulated. The first resource recycling plan proposing such regulations has been passed at the cabinet meeting. Thus, the government will push for policies aimed at reducing waste at all stages, including manufacturing, consumption and recycling. Under the plan, the use of disposable products that can be replaced will be reduced in phases and completely prohibited by 2027. Additionally, more radio frequency identification devices will be installed to minimize food waste. All apartment buildings will be mandated to install them by 2022, while detached houses and small eateries will be required to install the devices by 2027. In addition, the mandatory use of recycled aggregate will be extended from the current 40 percent to 50 percent in order to reduce construction waste.



[Soundbite] Jeon Wan(Min. of Environment) : "Our goal is to reduce waste to 20% of the GDP by 2027 and raise the recycling rate from the current 70 percent to 82 percent."



The government also plans to set up an agency exclusively in charge of waste management to prevent waste-related issues, such as the incident back in April when waste plastics were refused to be collected.

