Culture Corner News Today 입력 2018.09.05

[Anchor Lead]



K-pop sensation BTS has opened a new chapter in Korean pop music history each time it releases a new album. The group is again producing new records with its latest song, and has embarked on a world concert tour to meet 800,000 fans worldwide. That and more in today’s culture corner.



[Pkg]



The music video for BTS' new song attracted more than 56 million views on YouTube just a day after its release on Friday. This is a new record high for the most viewed music video in 24 hours. The previous record was set by American singer Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" with 43 million views. The latest song topped the iTunes charts in 66 countries, including the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The K-pop sensation embarked on a world tour starting with concerts in Seoul last weekend. BTS will meet roughly 800,000 fans in 16 cities around the world, through the concert tour. Proceeds from ticket sales alone are predicted to exceed 100 billion won. Multiple lead actors of TV series have called it quits for various reasons, such as health problems and military enlistment. Actor Kim Jung-hyun announced Sunday afternoon that he would quit the MBC TV drama "Time," citing health problems, including sleep and eating disorders. The production team says that it will show respect to the outgoing male lead by revising the script to drop Kim's role from the series in a natural manner without bringing in his replacement. Last week, singer and actor Yoon Doo-joon announced that he would leave a cable TV drama, as he had to join the military. Yoon enlisted as an active-duty soldier on Friday, and as a result, the cable TV series will have to end earlier than originally scheduled. Viewers are giving mixed responses to lead actors' departures from TV series. Some people support their decisions, seeing them as inevitable since staying in good health and fulfilling the military duty are important. However, some criticize the actors for being irresponsible, as they could have planned a better exit from their shows.

