[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s chief envoy to North Korea has announced that Seoul and Pyongyang have agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit in the North Korean capital from September 18th to the 20th.



National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong returned from his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Wednesday night, and briefed reporters on the results Thursday morning.



He said that the upcoming summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader will focus on evaluating the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration signed during the inter-Korean summit in April, as well as ways to achieve denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.



This marks the third summit between Moon and Kim, and comes as denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang appear to have hit a snag over the sequencing of denuclearization and a potential peace treaty.

