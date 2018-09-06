View from Washington

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Meanwhile, Washington has expressed a positive view of the South Korean envoys' trip to Pyongyang. President Donald Trump has said that he will sign the South Korea-U.S. FTA revision bill during the U.N. General Assembly.
[Pkg]
The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that the South Korean envoys' visit to North Korea is intended to improve inter-Korean ties and solve the issue of denuclearization at the same time. A department official said that Washington reconfirmed the Panmunjeom Statement during the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore. The official stressed that the U.S. government believes that improvement in inter-Korean relations must go hand in hand with achieving progress in the denuclearization talks. The official supported President Moon Jae-in's remarks that an improvement in inter-Korean relations cannot be achieved without solving the North Korea nuclear issue. Earlier, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley emphasized a strong relationship between South Korea and the United States. She said that the two nations want to continue cooperation to find constructive ways to achieve denuclearization. Haley also reconfirmed that the sanctions against North Korea will remain in place until the North takes actual denuclearization steps.
[Soundbite] Nikki Haley (U.S. Ambassador to U.N., Sep. 4) : "Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would soon sign a bill on the amendment of the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement."
[Soundbite] Donald Trump (U.S. President): "It's been done with South Korea for a long time. It's been done for about two months. And we'll do a ceremonial signing over the next very short period of time."
Trump made it clear that the South Korea-U.S. FTA has nothing to do with the North Korea issue and only involves trade with South Korea. The American president said he would sign the bill during the U.N. General Assembly scheduled to take place in New York in a few weeks.
Meanwhile, Washington has expressed a positive view of the South Korean envoys' trip to Pyongyang. President Donald Trump has said that he will sign the South Korea-U.S. FTA revision bill during the U.N. General Assembly.
[Pkg]
The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that the South Korean envoys' visit to North Korea is intended to improve inter-Korean ties and solve the issue of denuclearization at the same time. A department official said that Washington reconfirmed the Panmunjeom Statement during the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore. The official stressed that the U.S. government believes that improvement in inter-Korean relations must go hand in hand with achieving progress in the denuclearization talks. The official supported President Moon Jae-in's remarks that an improvement in inter-Korean relations cannot be achieved without solving the North Korea nuclear issue. Earlier, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley emphasized a strong relationship between South Korea and the United States. She said that the two nations want to continue cooperation to find constructive ways to achieve denuclearization. Haley also reconfirmed that the sanctions against North Korea will remain in place until the North takes actual denuclearization steps.
[Soundbite] Nikki Haley (U.S. Ambassador to U.N., Sep. 4) : "Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would soon sign a bill on the amendment of the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement."
[Soundbite] Donald Trump (U.S. President): "It's been done with South Korea for a long time. It's been done for about two months. And we'll do a ceremonial signing over the next very short period of time."
Trump made it clear that the South Korea-U.S. FTA has nothing to do with the North Korea issue and only involves trade with South Korea. The American president said he would sign the bill during the U.N. General Assembly scheduled to take place in New York in a few weeks.
- View from Washington
-
- 입력 2018.09.06 (15:14)
- 수정 2018.09.06 (15:23)
[Anchor Lead]
Meanwhile, Washington has expressed a positive view of the South Korean envoys' trip to Pyongyang. President Donald Trump has said that he will sign the South Korea-U.S. FTA revision bill during the U.N. General Assembly.
[Pkg]
The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that the South Korean envoys' visit to North Korea is intended to improve inter-Korean ties and solve the issue of denuclearization at the same time. A department official said that Washington reconfirmed the Panmunjeom Statement during the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore. The official stressed that the U.S. government believes that improvement in inter-Korean relations must go hand in hand with achieving progress in the denuclearization talks. The official supported President Moon Jae-in's remarks that an improvement in inter-Korean relations cannot be achieved without solving the North Korea nuclear issue. Earlier, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley emphasized a strong relationship between South Korea and the United States. She said that the two nations want to continue cooperation to find constructive ways to achieve denuclearization. Haley also reconfirmed that the sanctions against North Korea will remain in place until the North takes actual denuclearization steps.
[Soundbite] Nikki Haley (U.S. Ambassador to U.N., Sep. 4) : "Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would soon sign a bill on the amendment of the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement."
[Soundbite] Donald Trump (U.S. President): "It's been done with South Korea for a long time. It's been done for about two months. And we'll do a ceremonial signing over the next very short period of time."
Trump made it clear that the South Korea-U.S. FTA has nothing to do with the North Korea issue and only involves trade with South Korea. The American president said he would sign the bill during the U.N. General Assembly scheduled to take place in New York in a few weeks.
Meanwhile, Washington has expressed a positive view of the South Korean envoys' trip to Pyongyang. President Donald Trump has said that he will sign the South Korea-U.S. FTA revision bill during the U.N. General Assembly.
[Pkg]
The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that the South Korean envoys' visit to North Korea is intended to improve inter-Korean ties and solve the issue of denuclearization at the same time. A department official said that Washington reconfirmed the Panmunjeom Statement during the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore. The official stressed that the U.S. government believes that improvement in inter-Korean relations must go hand in hand with achieving progress in the denuclearization talks. The official supported President Moon Jae-in's remarks that an improvement in inter-Korean relations cannot be achieved without solving the North Korea nuclear issue. Earlier, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley emphasized a strong relationship between South Korea and the United States. She said that the two nations want to continue cooperation to find constructive ways to achieve denuclearization. Haley also reconfirmed that the sanctions against North Korea will remain in place until the North takes actual denuclearization steps.
[Soundbite] Nikki Haley (U.S. Ambassador to U.N., Sep. 4) : "Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would soon sign a bill on the amendment of the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement."
[Soundbite] Donald Trump (U.S. President): "It's been done with South Korea for a long time. It's been done for about two months. And we'll do a ceremonial signing over the next very short period of time."
Trump made it clear that the South Korea-U.S. FTA has nothing to do with the North Korea issue and only involves trade with South Korea. The American president said he would sign the bill during the U.N. General Assembly scheduled to take place in New York in a few weeks.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-