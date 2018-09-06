Gas Leak Investigation News Today 입력 2018.09.06 (15:16) 수정 2018.09.06 (15:24)

[Anchor Lead]



A mechanical defect has been identified as the likely cause of a deadly carbon dioxide leak at a Samsung Electronics chip factory on Tuesday. The accident occurred in the basement, but the leak was detected on the first floor as well. The police are investigating the site with other related agencies.



[Pkg]



Carbon dioxide leaked from the CO2 storage room in the basement of a Samsung Electronics semiconductor factory in Giheung, Gyeonggi-do Province. The gas leaked from a pipe that connected to the third floor, and pressure from the leakage penetrated the wall. Workers of a Samsung subcontractor who were in the hallway at the time fainted. One person died and two remain unconscious. The workers were engaged in a task that had nothing to do with the gas leak.



[Soundbite] Official, Samsung Subcontractor (Voice Modified): "The construction work or equipment is not ours. So we couldn't touch the systems in the facility. Our workers were just waiting in the hall when calamity stuck."



The police have also confirmed that carbon dioxide exposure in the first floor electric room was due to the malfunction of a fire detector. This is why there is speculation that defects with the firefighting equipment may well have been the cause of the gas leak. Samsung has apologized and vowed to prevent a recurrence.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-nam (President of Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division): "The firm feels responsible for the accident that occurred at one of our plants. We sincerely apologize to the employees and their families."



The police and fire authorities investigated the scene at the Samsung plant Thursday and will work to identify the cause of the leak based on the investigative findings.

Gas Leak Investigation

